PRNewswire New Delhi/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28: Day 1 of INDIAWOOD 2026, organised by NuernbergMesse India, opened to an overwhelming response from the global woodworking and furniture manufacturing community, setting the tone for what promises to be one of the most dynamic editions in the event's history. Global industry leaders and international dignitaries during Day 1 of INDIAWOOD 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, reflecting strong global participation and industry momentum The exhibition was formally inaugurated in the presence of distinguished industry leaders and international dignitaries, underscoring the global significance of the platform. The ceremony was led by Frederik Meyer, President - eumabois; Annett Baessler, Deputy Consul General - Consulate General of Germany in Bengaluru; Sabrina Mangialavori, Asst. Trade Commissioner - Italian Trade Agency; Frank Schloeder, Managing Director - Hafele; Andre Eckholt, Managing Director - Hettich; Gopi Theerthagiri, Managing Director - Woodtech; Nirav Shah, Managing Director - Jai Industries; Venkatramana Gorti, Managing Director - Stanley Lifestyles; Souma Ray, Director Sales & Business Development - Biesse, and Sonia Prashar, Managing Director & Chairperson of the Board - NuernbergMesse India. Their presence reflected the strong international collaboration and industry-wide support that continues to drive INDIAWOOD's growth and global relevance.

Held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), the exhibition spans 85,000 sqm of exhibition space, bringing together 1,000+ leading brands from over 50 countries. With more than 500+ product launches and live demonstrations scheduled across five days and an expected attendance of 90,000+ trade visitors, INDIAWOOD 2026 reinforces its position as Asia's most comprehensive sourcing and technology destination for the wood and furniture production industry. A Powerful Start to Five Days of Innovation The opening day witnessed strong footfall and vibrant business engagement from trade professionals including furniture manufacturers, modular kitchen producers, saw millers, panel and board manufacturers, fittings and component suppliers, architects, builders, and interior designers - reflecting the industry's strong confidence in the platform.

Visitors explored cutting-edge solutions across advanced woodworking machinery, high-precision CNC and smart automation systems, next-generation surface technologies and finishing innovations, sustainable materials and certified wood solutions, as well as digital manufacturing platforms. Industry Voices Highlight India's Growth Potential Industry leaders at the inauguration emphasised India's growing importance in the global furniture and wood-based manufacturing landscape. With rising domestic consumption, expanding exports, and increasing foreign investments, India continues to strengthen its position as a global manufacturing hub. Speakers underlined how modernisation, mechanisation, and digital transformation are reshaping the sector. Automation, robotics, and data-driven production are no longer optional, they are central to competitiveness and scalability.

Concurrent Show Strengthens Industry Ecosystem Running alongside INDIAWOOD, the INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME) continues to serve as a key sourcing platform for mattress manufacturing technologies and upholstery solutions. The synergy between the two exhibitions offers visitors a comprehensive view of the complete value chain. As INDIAWOOD 2026 progresses over the coming days, attendees can expect more product launches, live demonstrations, sector-focused forums, and collaborative discussions that will shape the future of woodworking and furniture manufacturing in India and beyond. For more information, visit: www.indiawood.com