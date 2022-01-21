Indie artist Yashraj Shaw presents 'Tum Meri Thi', a depiction of love

You would like to read
- Azaad announces its originals - Meri Doli Mere Angana and Pavitraa Bharose Ka Safar
- Aastha Abhay of Meri Doli Mere Angana opens up about discrimination in 21st century
- Shailesh Ghanchi will feature in a friendship song 'Teri Meri Yaariyaan', music video is releasing very soon
- Platinum Days of Love celebrates the Love that leads to a better tomorrow, with a collection of exquisitely crafted Love Bands
- The latest collection by Platinum Days of Love is an ode to a love that promises to remember all that it is grateful for
New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/TPT): Indie Songster, Composer and Lyricist Yashraj Shaw releases his new song 'Tum Meri Thi' on his official YouTube channel. It is a Hindi-Pop track which depicts the grit and determination of not giving up on your love with a pinch of innocence. The music video captures the serenity of Meghalaya, from villages to the Shillong city which adds to the beauty of the track. It features Triveni Barman in lead role who was the finalist of Miss India 2017 and was crowned as Miss India Assam in 2017.
In this age of swiping left and right, it is going to be old school where moving on is not as easy as it looks like. When you love someone and if it is reciprocated equally, giving up or moving on is a little outlandish. No relationship is perfect but it does not mean that love doesn't exist.
Talking about the creation of the song, the artist says, "Every Artist needs an inspiration to create something. I, as an artist, find inspiration from my stories. I decided to write and compose this song after breaking up with my girlfriend but of course, I never gave up and we started talking again after months. This was the time when I created 'Tum Meri Thi' with all the love and emotions in the world It took me a couple of hours to write it and a few more hours to compose it because I knew how I wanted this song to be. The next step was to produce & record it and it was done in Mumbai. Once it was recorded, I was keeping my options open to shoot for the music video. I have spent my teenage in Meghalaya and it is also the place where I met this girl, so there wouldn't have been a better place to shoot it."
'Tum Meri Thi' is all about doing everything for the love which was meant to be destined. It's about how one can travel a thousand miles to get back to the person whom he loves. The main crux lyrics of the track is 'Tum Meri Thi, Tum Meri Ho, Tum Meri hi Rahogi', says the vocalist Yashraj. He previously released his original 'Kaise Kahu' in 2019 and his recent release 'Rehnuma' which was produced by Baanyan Tree Productions released on January 3, 2022. 'Tum Meri Thi' is his third track. The video of 'Tum Meri Thi' is his way of tributing the beauty of Meghalaya where he has spent most of his teenage years.
Streaming on Yashraj's YT channel and on all the audio streaming platforms
Tum Meri Thi - (https://youtu.be/Qc4PhDUQvaQ)
This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor