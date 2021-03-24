Indie Music Star Prateek Kuhad's Home is Where he Creates his Soulful Melodies in 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/News Voir): Filled with vibrant colours and art hung on the walls, home is where India's new age singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad, creates his magical melodies.

While his music livens up the ambience, the aesthetical decor brings in warmth and comfort. Just as his music, his home is a musical wonderland. A ride that surely goes up and beyond. Join us in catching a glimpse of his abode in the 5th episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is.

Although music has been a constant in Prateek Kuhad's life, there is also an obvious influence of art in his home, which he says comes from his mother who runs an art gallery and is an avid collector and artist herself. So he has grown up learning to appreciate is and has acquired a good eye for the same. His living room is filled with paintings and comfortable furniture that he feels would be conducive to creating music. His decor motivation is more functional than aesthetic. But he has done up his personal space with items that are pleasing to the eye and colours that make him feel good. Prateek's house took almost a year to become a home that is welcoming and displays clear traces of a musician's abode. The huge 'L' shaped couch is one of his favourites as he loves to stretch out on it. Colourful, cotton cushions set a whimsical contrast against the white of the couch. Comfort is the driving element in all his decor choices.

The most important room in his house and definitely where he spends a lot of time is the cosy music studio Prateek has built for himself. It's amazing to see a relatively small room holding an eclectic assortment of instruments from a keyboard to a piano, a drum kit and several guitars he has collected over the years. This is a place that is not just limited to work, as he also likes to relax here. The room is soundproofed with double glass on the large windows at one end and two doors at the other to keep external noise out, but an inspiration to always find a way in.

