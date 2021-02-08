INDINEWS.COM sees surge in user-engagement during Indian Super League 2020-21

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fuelling the passion for sports in the country, Indian Super League (ISL) has been a hit this season amongst the football enthusiasts.

The Indian audience is showing keen interest in football as it invests time in keeping up with high-intensity matches and commendable performances by its favourite football players. (https://indinews.com) a new online sports portal and the sponsor of FC Goa in Indian Super League 2020, has observed an emerging demographic, growing site visits and increased user-engagement from the country.

The site saw a substantial rise in engagement and growth on its platform during the tournament. With the increased usage of the internet and people embracing technology, especially now more than ever, INDINEWS has gained more traction. People are switching to the portal for exclusive ISL updates and other interesting football content.

ISL is known to be one of the most popular football leagues in the world, driving a more profound engagement amongst the sports fanatics. However, during these unprecedented times, people weren't able to attend matches in-person at the stadium as the league decided games to be staged behind closed doors to prevent the spread of COVID. (https://indinews.com) has helped fill in that gap for sports enthusiasts. This has also positively impacted the brand rapport in the market and further resulted in a substantial uptick in adoption and traction on its website.

INDINEWS spokesperson said, "ISL is a fascinating tournament and has been intriguing its audience intensely. It is enjoying a huge fan following among football enthusiasts and the series of matches which were formerly enjoyed in the stadiums earlier are now being viewed on their own devices. With that, people can get exclusive updates and sports news from the comfort of their homes. This has further resulted in a great surge of engagement on (https://indinews.com) and is inspiring us to continue to elevate the level of sports news in the country and beyond."

(https://indinews.com) is India's Super News Sports Site delivering regular updates of the latest tournaments, matches and events for sports-enthusiasts. By fueling fans' passion for the game and encouraging people to indulge intensely in the spirit of sports, the news portal is steering the future of the country in a bright direction while keeping them informed of the latest sporting events and talking points.

FC Goa is a professional football club based out of Goa that competes in the Indian Super League (ISL) and is the current holder of the Super Cup. Nicknamed the Gaurs, FC Goa has been one of the most consistent teams in the ISL - reaching three semi-finals and 2 finals in 6 seasons.

In Season 2019/20, the club won the Hero ISL League Winners Shield, by finishing top of the table in the league stages and became the first-ever club from India to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League. The Gaurs are also the only ISL side to win more than 50 games and score more than 200 goals.

Co-owned by Jaydev Mody, Akshay Tandon and Virat Kohli, FC Goa is one of Indian few Clubs to have a complete youth development ecosystem. It's U14, U16, U18 and Developmental Teams compete at the highest levels in Goa and nationally. The system has produced recognizable talents like Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello and many more. The Gaurs are also the Champions of the GFA U20 & GFA U18 Leagues and the winners of the Goa Professional League in 2018/19.

