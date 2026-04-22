PNN

New Delhi [India], April 22: The Indo Caribbean Chamber of Commerce & Development (ICCCD) proudly announces the appointment of renowned economist Shivdutt Das as its new Global President. This strategic leadership move aims to strengthen economic ties between Indo-Caribbean communities and global markets, fostering trade, investment, and sustainable development.

Shivdutt Das brings extensive expertise in economics, infrastructure finance, and international business, with a career spanning projects in India, Japan, MEA, Qatar, and across the Caribbean. Under his guidance, ICCCD will prioritize public-private partnerships, cultural-economic initiatives, and opportunities for diaspora businesses.

"We are thrilled to have Shivdutt Das lead ICCCD into a prosperous era of collaboration and growth," said an ICCCD spokesperson. "His vision aligns perfectly with our mission to empower Indo-Caribbean enterprises amid evolving global dynamics."