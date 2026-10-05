PNN London [UK], October 5: Asia Today Media successfully hosted the Indo UK Leadership Conclave 2026 on 28 September at the prestigious, House of Lords, UK Parliament, London, bringing together distinguished British leaders and accomplished doctors, educationists, entrepreneurs and professionals from India. The prestigious gathering celebrated Indian excellence and provided an important platform for dialogue on strengthening the longstanding relationship between India and the United Kingdom, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and international collaboration. The event was honoured by the presence of Lord Brennan KC, Member of the House of Lords, Lord Rami Ranger, Member of the House of Lords, Mr Gagan Mohindra, Member of the House of Commons, Cllr. Tushar Kumar, Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood, and Mr Sunil Chopra, Former Mayor of Southwark, London.

Mr Shubham Gupta ( Founder - Job Bridge Consultancy Ltd.) "The Master Career Mentor Award", Professor Pushpendra Kumar- Aaryam International Foundation "Excellence in Spiritual Foundation - India", Ms.PushpaValli Vangaveeti (Chief of Academics- Consultants) "Global Pioneer Award for Indian Knowledge Systems & Neuro-Education", Dr Nishant Atmaram Sawant "Global Cybersecurity Visionary of the Year - 2026", Hebbevu Farms "Most Promising Dairy Farmer of the Year - India", Dr Duggaraju, Lakshmi Jyothi "Psoriasis Dermatitis Arthritis Achievement Award", Dr D. Manikandan "International Youth Diplomacy Speaker", Dr Duggaraju Karthika "Best Infertility and Gynaecology Award", NDC Institute of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering "Most Promising Institute of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering of the Year - India", Dr Rajesh Vunnumatla "Best Surgical Gastroenterologist and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon of the Year - India", Remo International College "Most Trusted Aviation College with Excellent Placement in India", Acceligize "The British Standard of Excellence in Global Marketing", Pt Bhaskar Nath "Classical Instrumentalist of the Year"

Lord Brennan KC: India-UK Partnership Has Great Potential Addressing the gathering, Lord Brennan KC highlighted the importance of the relationship between the two countries and the contribution of Indian professionals and businesses to the United Kingdom. "The relationship between India and the United Kingdom is built on strong historical, cultural and people-to-people connections. Platforms such as the Indo UK Leadership Conclave provide an opportunity to further strengthen those connections and create new avenues for cooperation, particularly in business, education and professional exchange." Lord Brennan also congratulated the award recipients and recognised their achievements and contribution to their respective fields. Lord Rami Ranger: Strengthening Trade and Business Links

Lord Rami Ranger spoke about the importance of strengthening economic and business engagement between India and Britain. "India and the United Kingdom share a relationship with enormous potential. Our entrepreneurs, businesses and professional communities can play an important role in creating stronger commercial links and opening new opportunities for trade, investment and collaboration." He also appreciated the recognition being given to Indian achievers and emphasised the importance of celebrating individuals who contribute positively to society and build bridges between communities. Gagan Mahindra MP: India and UK Can Build Greater Opportunities Together Mr Gagan Mohindra MP welcomed the opportunity to participate in the conclave and highlighted the importance of closer engagement between Indian and British communities.

"India and the United Kingdom have a great deal to offer one another. The energy, ambition and expertise of Indian entrepreneurs and professionals can contribute significantly to stronger economic and business relationships between our two countries." He congratulated the awardees and praised the initiative for bringing together accomplished individuals from India with leaders and representatives from the United Kingdom. Cllr. Tushar Kumar: Celebrating Achievement and Building Connections Cllr. Tushar Kumar, Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood, also welcomed the initiative and spoke about the importance of creating platforms that bring communities and professionals together. "It is a privilege to be part of an occasion that celebrates achievement and brings together talented professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders from India and the United Kingdom. Such platforms help create meaningful connections and encourage greater collaboration between our communities."

Cllr. Kumar congratulated the award recipients and acknowledged their contribution to their respective sectors. Honouring Doctors, Educationists and Entrepreneurs One of the key highlights of the evening was the recognition of accomplished doctors, educationists, entrepreneurs and professionals from India for their achievements and contributions in their respective fields. The awards recognised individuals who have demonstrated leadership, professional excellence, innovation and commitment to their communities. The felicitation ceremony at the historic House of Lords provided the awardees with an international platform to showcase their achievements and celebrate their contribution to India's growing global presence. A Celebration of India-UK Friendship The conclave also provided an opportunity for interaction between Indian achievers and British public representatives, business leaders and community figures.

Discussions at the event focused on the growing possibilities for cooperation between India and the UK across trade, investment, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and professional exchange. The participation of senior British dignitaries reflected the continuing importance of engagement between the two countries and the role of professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders in strengthening those links. The evening concluded with the presentation of awards, networking and interaction among guests and delegates. The Indo UK Leadership Conclave 2026 reaffirmed Asia Today Media's commitment to creating international platforms that recognise achievement, encourage collaboration and celebrate the contribution of Indian professionals and entrepreneurs on the global stage. About Asia Today Media

Asia Today Media is a media and Research organisation that highlights achievements and leadership across business, healthcare, education and other professional sectors. Through its awards, conclaves and international initiatives, the organisation provides platforms for recognition, networking and collaboration. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)