Indonesia puts strict health protocols for G20 Summit, highlights the importance of pandemic preparedness

Jakarta [Indonesia], March 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): On track to host the G20 summit in Bali on November 15-16, The Indonesia's Ministry of Health is set to implement a strict health protocol system as a precaution against COVID-19. The system will serve as a guideline for every activity during the summit.
The Indonesian G20 presidency's overarching theme is "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," encouraging all countries to work together to achieve a more sustainable world recovery as the global pandemic continues to affect all sectors of life.
"The bubble system is in line with the current global framework of pandemic prevention. It's a travel corridor scheme which aims to limit risks of possible transmissions by separating those involved in the summit from the public at hotels, venues, and other supporting facilities for every event or meeting during and leading up to the summit," said dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, M.Epid, official spokesperson of COVID-19 Vaccination, Indonesia's Ministry of Health.
Four separate bubbles will be established. The first bubble is for G20 country delegates, including their main entourages. The second bubble is for general G20 participants and journalists, with the third bubble prepared for the summit's organizers and field officers. The fourth bubble is for all the operational and supporting staff involved in the summit's affairs.
A similar closed-loop bubble system implemented in the Beijing Olympics last February was successful, keeping the COVID-19 infection rate down to (https://yhoo.it/3I888aP) 0,01% throughout the event. This will also be employed in the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, in May 2022.
Vaccination mandates, regular health checks, and COVID-19 screenings will also be part of the measures during the G20 summit in Bali. Prior to their arrival, all participants must be double-vaccinated and able to show their vaccine certificates. They must also provide negative PCR test results taken a maximum of three days before their departure. During the summit, they must undergo a daily antigen test or a once-every-three-day PCR test throughout their stay in the bubble system area.
The Indonesian Ministry of Health is committed to providing quality health care to all people living in Indonesia, creating healthy, productive, and resilient communities across the nation. We strive for effective leadership in the health sector through health quality standards, policies, and legislation.
