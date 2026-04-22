VMPL New Delhi [India], April 22: inDrive, a global mobility and delivery platform, has joined the World Economic Forum's Unicorn Community, an invitation-only group of hyper-growth companies recognized for driving innovation and positive global impact. With a growing presence across Indian cities, inDrive is helping shape a digital economy in which technology works more fairly for people. We believe tech companies can succeed by offering greater transparency, more choice, and better balancing the interests of their stakeholders. inDrive's participation in the Unicorn Community will focus on advancing fair access to services and economic opportunities through both its human-centric platform model, which enables direct price negotiation and greater transparency in digital marketplaces, and its non-profit initiatives spanning such areas as women's entrepreneurship, education and arts.

"Joining the World Economic Forum's Unicorn Community is an important milestone for inDrive as we continue to scale globally and increase our impact," said Arsen Tomsky, Founder and CEO of inDrive. "Our mission has always been to challenge injustice by giving people more control over their choices. We look forward to contributing to the Forum's dialogue on building more inclusive, transparent, and equitable digital economies, especially across fast-growing and underserved markets." The World Economic Forum (WEF) is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation, which facilitates rigorous and respectful dialogue to improve the state of the world through the power of human ingenuity, entrepreneurship, innovation, and cooperation. WEF's Unicorn Community is one of three Global Innovator Communities that provides a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Operating in 48 countries across over 1,000 cities worldwide, inDrive is one of the most downloaded mobility apps globally and a leading platform in emerging markets. Its peer-to-peer pricing model enables riders and drivers to directly agree on fares, increasing access to mobility while supporting fairer earnings for service providers. In India, inDrive has been expanding its footprint with a focus on empowering driver-partners through transparent pricing and offering affordable mobility options to users across diverse urban and semi-urban markets. Through its participation in the Unicorn Community, inDrive will work alongside global leaders to explore new approaches to urban mobility and economic inclusion, bringing perspectives from frontier and emerging markets like India into global conversations.

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