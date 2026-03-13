VMPL Chandigarh [India], March 12: inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform known for its fair-price model and user-first approach, today announced the launch of inDrive Ride XL in Chandigarh. The new category introduces spacious 6-seater vehicles, designed to make group travel, family outings, airport transfers, and intercity journeys more comfortable while allowing passengers to negotiate and agree on a fair fare directly with drivers. The new inDrive Ride XL category features spacious 6-seater vehicles with extra legroom, air-conditioned cabins, and ample luggage space, making it easy for up to six passengers to travel together comfortably without needing to book multiple cars. This makes XL rides an ideal choice for families, groups of friends, office outings, airport travelers with luggage, and business teams looking for convenient group mobility. Staying true to inDrive's fair price model, passengers can propose their fare and choose from multiple driver offers, ensuring a transparent and mutually agreed price while maintaining full freedom of choice. In a city like Chandigarh, which serves as a gateway to popular destinations in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, XL rides also provide a comfortable and practical option for long-distance and intercity travel.

Avik Karmakar, Country Manager - India at inDrive, said: "At inDrive, we believe mobility should give people the freedom to choose -- whether it's the driver, the ride, or the price they feel is fair. With the launch of inDrive XL in Chandigarh, we are introducing a practical option for families, groups, and travelers who need more space without losing control over what they pay. Cities like Chandigarh see frequent group travel for weekend getaways, airport trips, and intercity journeys, and XL rides make these experiences more comfortable and convenient while continuing to reflect our fair price model." In a city like Chandigarh, where residents frequently travel to nearby hill stations, attend family gatherings, or take weekend road trips, XL rides provide a convenient solution for longer journeys and group travel. The category is also ideal for airport transfers, weddings, office outings, and corporate trips, offering passengers the flexibility to travel together while still benefiting from inDrive's fair-price model.

By launching the Ride XL category in Chandigarh, inDrive continues to expand its mobility options while staying true to its core philosophy of empowering users with transparency, choice, and fair pricing. Passengers in Chandigarh can now select the Ride XL category directly in the inDrive app and enjoy spacious rides for everything from daily group travel to weekend getaways and intercity trips. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)