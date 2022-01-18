Indus International School students Crowdfund on Ketto to improve menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Menstruation is biological and a significant part of a girl's life, yet women in India experience extreme struggles to manage their period every month.

The majority of the Indian population believes the biological cycle to be, impure and dirty. According to the National Family Health Survey 2015-2016 highlight that out of 336 million menstruating women in India, only 36 percent of women are using sanitary napkins, locally or commercially produced.

Even today, the cultural and social influences create a major challenge in ensuring that women are given proper knowledge on menstrual hygiene. Around 23 million girls drop out of school early when they start menstruating and many of them end up facing acute health problems. The young minds of Indus International school Pune, understand that the girl's menstrual hygiene and care are the cornerstones of her healthy well-being. The students under the aegis The Alpha Urbane Project came forth and took it upon themselves to raise funds to improve menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls.

Commenting on the student's effort to enable a healthy and safe environment, Sandeep Chhabra, Principal, Indus International School Pune, said, "We, at Indus, constantly strive to push our students to engage in activities that help in bringing about a small but significant difference in today's VUCA world. Absenteeism during one's menstruation cycle is a consequential occurrence that has compelled girls to drop out of school completely. In order to tackle this escalating adversary, we decided to go ahead with this crowdfunding campaign for grade 11 students, so that they too get an understanding of the admonitions that prevail in society today."

The students of Indus International school Pune have proved that through persistence and determination, anything can be achieved. Varun Jhamvar (Grade 12) and Yashwardhan Laharia (Grade 11) under the mentorship of teacher Ms. Anupriya Dhooli started a crowdfunding campaign on Ketto.org and raised INR 11.16 lakh from over 450 donors. The amount raised from the public will be used by the renowned NGO Myna Mahila Foundation to ensure and support girls with menstrual hygiene products.

Commenting on the initiative, Varun Jhamvar (Grade 12) and Yashwardhan Laharia (Grade 11) Indus International School Pune, said, "The funds will benefit around 500 girls wherein they will receive support for a year. During the year, the girls will undergo health education sessions thereby improving their access to health services and products. During the year, they will undergo health education sessions thereby improving their access to health services and products. This will lead to a shift in their health behavior thereby increasing their agency to develop good health practices and health behavior, prioritizing their health needs. Once health needs are met, they are likely to complete their basic education and pursue higher education. Eventually, they are able to become financially independent which grants them more agency, confidence and is able to make decisions in their household. Such girls serve as role models and become our leaders, inspiring their peers and younger girls to enroll with us to begin their health journey."

Every contribution of Rs. 3600 will enable the foundation to support 1 girl for 1 year with health education and supply of health products such as sanitary napkins, disposable bags, underwear, masks, sanitizers, etc. Through the Ketto fundraiser, the foundation will be able to support around 500 girls in the year 2022.

Ketto.org is South East Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform. Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala, and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap. Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, arts, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more.

Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country. The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs. 300 crores per year for various causes.

