Indus Towers enabling communication in heavy rains, cloud bursts, landslides and flood-hit States

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Amidst heavy rains, cloud bursts, landslides and flood hit areas across multiple states in various parts of India, especially in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Indus Towers has ensured that connectivity through its towers remains strong even when accessibility and maintenance of mobile tower sites is a challenge. In line with its commitment of Putting India First, Indus Towers' Field Staff Engineers and Technicians have been making tremendous efforts to restore and maintain seamless connectivity across multiple locations in India's flood affected locations.
Indus Towers has also been working with the local communities to help the distressed in any possible manner including ensuring round the clock connectivity to support the rescue efforts being made by response teams. During the monsoon period, Indus has restored over 12,000 mobile towers across multiple States.
Tejinder Kalra, COO, Indus Towers, said, "Indus and its people have always been at the forefront when it comes to demonstrating unflinching commitment in a time of need. Our technicians and engineers worked 24X7 and went beyond their call of duty to restore and maintain connectivity. We truly applaud these Field Warriors who have pushed boundaries time and again to restore connectivity in the quickest time possible. This reflects our core values of excellence, teamwork and most importantly integrity that our people have imbibed whenever they are carrying out their professional duties. Our deepest gratitude to our committed Field Forces."
Indus Towers truly believes in maintaining and promoting the highest standards of professional conduct and custodianship of our stakeholders' interests by being fair, honest and transparent in all actions and decisions.
