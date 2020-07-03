Indus Towers - VMC enabled fibre network and smart poles provide enhanced connectivity during COVID-19 times

The network of intelligent poles installed by Indus Towers in partnership with Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in 2018 under Government's Smart City Mission has been playing a vital role in keeping people safe, informed and connected during the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The fibre network and smart poles are helping VMC create awareness about COVID-19 by disseminating important information 24X7 on a real-time basis through the Variable Messaging Displays across the city.

The smart poles with Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) have also been capturing data from all major applications as well as feed from various cameras installed across the city are continuously monitoring the implementation of COVID-19-related activities and adherence to the restrictions.

During the period of March to May, there have been about 100 per cent surge in the data consumption through the Wi-Fi network. There has also been an increase of 40 per cent in the number of people using Wi-Fi around hospitals indicating the crucial support the network is providing to citizens and healthcare professionals.

"In the battle against the novel coronavirus, fibre network and smart poles are working as an important link for efficient dissemination of information and service to the citizens of Vadodara. During the lockdown, Vadodara recorded a 40 per cent hike in the usage of Wi-Fi, especially in residential and specific areas next to the hospitals and VMC offices indicating that the network helped people and healthcare workers stay connected. We have also integrated My Vadodara app with the VMC portal to provide access to a dedicated section on vital information related to COVID-19," said a senior official from VMC, as part of the Smart City Mission.

"Telecom infrastructure has been playing a crucial role in ensuring people remain connected and have access to internet-enabled services. We are proud that our infrastructure and technology delivered on the promise of transforming the lives of citizens in Vadodara by harnessing the power of smart technology, especially during this challenging time. The multiple application of intelligent poles is a testament to our capability and experience to execute such infrastructure projects," said Nishith Dave, Circle CEO, Gujarat, Indus Towers.

Indus Towers has always enabled connectivity in India, in the face of calamitous natural disasters and adversity. At present, the field employees of Indus Towers are enabling seamless 24x7 connectivity for the smooth functioning of the essential services as well as the digital operation that are dependent on the company's infrastructure.

The field personnel of Indus Towers has equipped themselves with the necessary safety gear and working round the clock, even in designated hotspot regions. They have ensured the continuous functioning of the mobile tower, which is most critical when it comes to enabling seamless connectivity.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.