Industry focussed Brews & Spirits Expo to be held on July 6 and 7, 2022

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI/PNN): The Brews & Spirits Expo, organised by PDA Ventures Pvt Ltd, is all set to be held on July 6-7, 2022 at the Manpho Convention Centre, Bangalore. The last two editions witnessed exhibitors from around the world showcase and display products, solutions, technologies and services with a parallel conference and technical workshops by experts from several countries yielded a wealth of information on current trends in the industry and other relevant topics.

Featuring a focused Trade fair, Conference on "Grain to Glass 3.0'- Innovation for Disruption, Technical Workshop by VLD Berlin on Sensory Training & Beer Styles, IFBA Mixology & Flair Challenge and curated Master Classes, Brews & Spirits Expo is expected to bring together technology providers, equipment, component manufacturers, brand owners, digital influencers, raw materials suppliers; brewers, winemakers, distillers, distributors and retailers of alcobev; food and beverage experts from the hotel, restaurant and entertainment sector; as well as for connoisseurs of spirits and wine.

India's alcoholic beverage industry, estimated at USD 52.5 billion, is one of the biggest in the world. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 per cent till 2023, says the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). The market is expected to show a 12.2% growth in volume to reach 14,712.6 million litres by 2025. Even the nascent craft beer segment is expected to grow at 108.59 per cent in volume.

The immense market potential has led to several brewpubs and micro-breweries - as well as innovative craft spirits - burgeoning across the country in recent years. 5-star hotels and restaurants are also upgrading their facilities to cater to the rising demand and a customized menu of delectable cuisines.

Owing to this growth surge, a strong premiumisation trend is now prominent in all sections of the Alco-Bev industry and is expected to advance further. The trend is linked to several interlinked businesses, including the production, packaging, labelling, storage, and flavouring industries, among others.

Brands currently are moving beyond the conventional ways and seeking technologies that resonate with the trending demands of the Indian Alco-Bev industry. Novelties are gaining immense traction thanks to the influence it has on the present consumers, and several industry-specific trends are waiting to be explored and capitalised.

Catering to the Indian-market demand, Brews & Spirits Expo (www. brewsnspiritsexpo.com), an exclusive trade show for beer, wine and spirits production technologies, was guided by prominent Industry veterans in the form of an advisory committee designing the event.

The 2 day tradefair and conference that runs concurrently is titled "Grain to Glass 3.0"- Innovation for Disruption with Euromonitor International as Knowledge Partner, Tulleeho as conference partner consists of key note speeches, insightful panel discussions, special addresses and technology presentations by senior bureaucrats, industry leaders, academics and other subject matter experts such as Hina Nagarajan - MD & CEO, Diageo India, Narayan Manepally - Co-founder, Geist Brewing, Rakshay Dhariwal - Co-founder, Pistola and PCO Hospitality, Kasturi Banerjee - Founder, Stilldistilling Spirits Pvt.Ltd., Heemanshu Ashar - Global Brand Ambassador, Paul John, Sibi Venkataraju - Co-founder, Toit, Vikram Damodaran - Chief Innovation Officer, Diageo India, Hansel Vaz - Founder, Cazulo Feni, Khalil Bachooali - Co-founder & Distiller, Adventurist Spirits, Akash Gogoi - Owner, North East Agro Products & Services, Priyanka Save - Co-Founder, Hill Zill Wines, Elizabeth Yorke - Founder, Saving Grains, Vidur Gupta - Co-Founder, Stranger & Sons, Mrinal Manu - Founder, Blue Ocean Beverages, Anjali Batra - Co-founder & CMO, Food Talk India, Vishal Deorah - Co-founder, The Whiskey Company, Shatbhi Basu - Founder, Stir Academy, Madhulika Dhall - Founder & Director, La Cave, Nayanabhiram Deekonda - Vice President Restaurants, Bira 91 and many more..

An exclusive workshop by VLB Berlin will be taking place on the 7 July on "Sensory- The Tool to bring your Beer true to type" followed by curated masterclasses conducted by senior professionals and brands such as Sonal Holland Wine Academy, Maka Zai, Karnataka Wine Board, Estuary and others will be a part of Brews & Spirits Expo.

The expo is supported by Karnataka Brewers and Distilleries Association, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, Craft Brewers Association Of India, Wine & Spirits Club of India, Grape Growers Association of India, National Restaurant Association of India, UP Distillers' Association, Fragrances & Flavours Association of India, Indian Flair Bartenders Association, Karnataka Wine Board, Apex Wine Club India and more.

The Brews & Spirits magazine, published by PDA Ventures, is the official media partner and the synergy between the magazine and the event will play a catalysing role in the success of the Expo.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)