Influencer marketing app Freeskout achieves INR 1 Crore MRR Milestone

You would like to read
- Healthcare Cloud Unicorn, Innovaccer, certified as a Great Place to Work® Company
- Indian cricket sensation Rishabh Pant spices up Swipe-Up moment for the Moj community
- 'Dilli Kaand', a journey of painful incidents, directed By Kritik Kumar to be released on 24th September 2021
- Vishal Bhardwaj-Gulzar duo create musical excellence on Moj with Lata Mangeshkar's lost song from the 90's
- AKS IAS Academy Hyderabad bags 50+ Top All India Ranks in UPSC 2020
New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Freeskout, an influencer discovery and marketing platform, announced that it has clocked a monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of INR 1 Crore.
Freeskout's free-to-use mobile app connects over 350,000 influencers to 700+ clients across various industries.
A great influencer campaign is dependent on selecting the right influencers with the ideal target audience for a brand. On the (https://freeskout.com) Freeskout app, brands can identify the right influencers with filters like engagement rate, industry, follower count, etc. And influencers and bloggers can connect with brands that suit their content type and audience.
Freeskout started right before the pandemic in 2020. And soon enough, they were faced with a unique set of challenges. Earlier, while they used to meet businesses and most new influencers over offline interactions, all of it changed once the pandemic hit. In July 2020, Freeskout launched with a small team of 5 people, and it took them just under 4 months to clock revenue of INR 1 Lakh per month.
Today, Freeskout has reinforced its presence as a thought leader and a key stakeholder in the $10+ B influencer marketing sector, wherein the company grew from INR 1 Lakh to INR 1 Cr. MRR in a little over a year. The Freeskout platform enables brands and marketers to maximize their returns on each marketing dollar spent across the entire stage of an influencer campaign.
Furthermore, it simplifies influencer shortlisting, onboarding, and content approvals, streamlining the entire campaign execution cycle. And that is one of the reasons Freeskout counts Daniel Wellington, KFC, Hindustan Unilever, Muscle Blaze, Nykaa, CoinDCX, etc., among its clients, and over 40,000 collabs every month.
Commenting on prospects, Freeskout Co-founder, Shashank Sehrawat, added, "Freeskout will be an ecosystem for creators and brands without any middlemen. It will act as a bridge, eliminating the barter system and connecting different parties with the right opportunity. Simply put, we plan to simplify finding the right creators to market a brand's product, while creators can monetize their talent with the right opportunity."
Freeskout, which started with a small team of 5 people in 2020, employs over 250 full-time individuals and is the point of contact for over 50+ Lakh influencers in India alone. Freeskout plans to expand globally soon, creating an ecosystem to connect creators and brands with the right opportunities.
For more information, please visit (https://freeskout.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor