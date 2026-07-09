VMPL New Delhi [India], July 9: Info Origin has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), one of India's premier institutions for artificial intelligence research and innovation, to collaborate on developing AI-driven solutions that enhance healthcare engagement and improve patient outcomes. As a rapidly growing global technology company, Info Origin is committed to addressing one of healthcare's most pressing challenges--enabling more effective engagement with Healthcare Providers (HCPs). As the primary decision-makers in clinical treatment and prescribing, HCPs play a pivotal role in influencing patient outcomes. However, delivering personalized, timely, and coordinated engagement across multiple channels remains a significant industry challenge.

Through this collaboration, Info Origin and IIT Delhi will jointly develop AI-powered frameworks that align multi-channel engagement strategies with the overarching goal of improving patient outcomes. The initiative will focus on building intelligent systems capable of analyzing complex engagement patterns and recommending optimized, data-driven strategies across multiple touchpoints. The MoU will also explore the application of Agentic AI and AI-first approaches to transform healthcare engagement. By enabling intelligent decision-making and augmenting human expertise, the collaboration aims to improve engagement effectiveness, enhance operational efficiency, and contribute to better healthcare delivery. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Preeti Chauhan, CEO of Info Origin, reaffirmed the company's commitment to leveraging AI-led innovation to create meaningful impact across the healthcare ecosystem. Dr. Anurag Tripathi, Head of Data Science at Info Origin, and Prof. Sandeep Kumar from School of AI, IIT Delhi also expressed confidence in achieving the objectives outlined in the MoU and highlighted the potential for continued collaboration in AI research and innovation, paving the way for next-generation healthcare solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)