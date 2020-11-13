Infosys positioned as a leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Cloud-native Application Development Service Providers 2020

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], November 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Infosys, the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Cloud-native Application Development Service Providers 2020.

Infosys was recognized for its ability to help organizations augment their digital capabilities, modernize their core systems, and deliver design-led experiences in an agile manner. Backed by deep domain expertise and experience, Infosys leverages platforms such as Infosys PolyCloud Platform and Infosys Cloud Native Development Platform, part of Infosys Cobalt, to simplify and accelerate cloud native journey for its clients.

Everest Group assessed 21 leading service providers through a multi-phased research and analysis process for their vision and capabilities in the cloud-native applications development space. Infosys' cloud-native application development services include API, microservices, PaaS, observability, security, and DevSecOps.

The key highlights of the report include:

* Design thinking approach and joint workshops with clients that have helped build and demonstrate POCs, thus, fostering client confidence

* Mature set of tools and accelerators that enable predictability and consistency in its cloud-native engagements

* Strong pool of domain experts across industry verticals, which enables it to contextualize cloud-native solutions with a better understanding of clients' businesses

* Infosys' upskilling initiatives that help provide consistent and quality delivery teams in cloud-native engagements

* Extensive partnership with ISVs and cloud service providers to develop joint solutions and enhanced service offerings for clients

"Rapidly evolving market conditions have put unprecedented pressure on enterprises to differentiate themselves and find more agile, scalable, and cost-effective means to develop applications. In response, they are increasingly relying on cloud-native development," said Alisha Mittal, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Infosys is enabling its clients to develop resilient cloud-native applications leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. Infosys' clients also appreciate its talent initiatives, design thinking approach, and domain expertise across industry verticals."

"Cloud native applications and technologies are the way forward to drive innovation, resilience and deliver well-recognized business value to customers. It is an ideal approach for enterprises that are looking to build and run responsive, scalable, and fault-agnostic apps across public, private, or hybrid clouds," said Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys. "Our positioning as a Leader in the report validates our deep domain knowledge backed by offerings from Infosys Cobalt to contextualize cloud-native solutions specific to our clients' businesses across industry verticals."

A complimentary custom copy of Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Cloud-native Application Development Service Providers 2020 can be accessed here:- https://www.infosys.com/services/open-source/insights/cloud-native-application-development-services.html

