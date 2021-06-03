Infosys Pune Toastmasters Club reaches 15 years of shaping lives

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Infosys Pune Toastmasters Club marked its 15th anniversary on 02nd June, 2021.

In honor of the occasion, a special meeting was held today and was attended by over 80 participants. The event is for free and open for all to attend. Since 2006, the club has been dedicated to helping people become better speakers and leaders.

"Infosys Pune Toastmasters Club provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to overcome their fear of public speaking and sharpen presentation skills," says TM Himanshu, VP Public Relations of Infosys Pune Toastmasters Club. "Other benefits include the opportunity to increase one's confidence, build critical thinking skills and become an effective listener," said TM Himanshu.

Some of the club's notable members (or their achievements) include:

TM Nupur - Area Director 2012-13

TM Deepti K - Area Director 2014-15

TM Joylan Andrade - Area Director 2020-21, Division Director Elect 2021-22

TM Ramakrishna Reddy - Winner District 41 Humorous Speech Contest'10

TM Akash Mohite - Runner-Up District 98 Humorous Speech Contest'17

"Fear of expressing has now changed to the power of communicating. It is always said that victory lies beyond the fears and this stands true for Infosys Pune Toastmasters Club with respect to leadership skills and public speaking," said TM Deeksha Khurana - President Elect, July-Dec 2021.

Chartered with 25 members in 2006, Infosys Pune Toastmasters Club is located in District 98. The Club meets each Wednesday at 5:30 PM at the Infosys Phase 2 Office (presently online due to pandemic) at Hinjewadi Phase 2 in Pune.

If you are looking for improving your public speaking and leadership skills and tapping into networking opportunities, then Toastmasters is the right place for you. Visit toastmasters.org to know more or click here.

District 98 comprises 290 corporate and community clubs in seven states of India namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh serving more than 5000+ members.

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.

