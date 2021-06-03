Infosys Pune Toastmasters Club reaches 15 years of shaping lives

You would like to read
- Winners of the biggest ever Arithmetic online contest for kids of class 2 to 4
- District 98 Toastmasters hosts its Annual Conference in a 3D Immersive Setup
- Industry Stalwarts at SIBM Pune's HR Conclave 4.0
- KHPT in partnership with Central TB Division and USAID hosts a panel discussion on Gender Approach to Equitable Health: Perspective during a pandemic
- KHPT and USAID collaborate with Central TB Division on webinar discussing the role of community structures in TB elimination
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Infosys Pune Toastmasters Club marked its 15th anniversary on 02nd June, 2021.
In honor of the occasion, a special meeting was held today and was attended by over 80 participants. The event is for free and open for all to attend. Since 2006, the club has been dedicated to helping people become better speakers and leaders.
"Infosys Pune Toastmasters Club provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to overcome their fear of public speaking and sharpen presentation skills," says TM Himanshu, VP Public Relations of Infosys Pune Toastmasters Club. "Other benefits include the opportunity to increase one's confidence, build critical thinking skills and become an effective listener," said TM Himanshu.
Some of the club's notable members (or their achievements) include:
TM Nupur - Area Director 2012-13
TM Deepti K - Area Director 2014-15
TM Joylan Andrade - Area Director 2020-21, Division Director Elect 2021-22
TM Ramakrishna Reddy - Winner District 41 Humorous Speech Contest'10
TM Akash Mohite - Runner-Up District 98 Humorous Speech Contest'17
"Fear of expressing has now changed to the power of communicating. It is always said that victory lies beyond the fears and this stands true for Infosys Pune Toastmasters Club with respect to leadership skills and public speaking," said TM Deeksha Khurana - President Elect, July-Dec 2021.
Chartered with 25 members in 2006, Infosys Pune Toastmasters Club is located in District 98. The Club meets each Wednesday at 5:30 PM at the Infosys Phase 2 Office (presently online due to pandemic) at Hinjewadi Phase 2 in Pune.
If you are looking for improving your public speaking and leadership skills and tapping into networking opportunities, then Toastmasters is the right place for you. Visit toastmasters.org to know more or click here.
District 98 comprises 290 corporate and community clubs in seven states of India namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh serving more than 5000+ members.
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.
For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor