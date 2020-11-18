Infraprime Logistics to rollout 1,000 heavy electric trucks in India

You would like to read
- Tube Investments of India receives CCI approval
- Board of Tube Investments of India approves change in directorate
- CG Power hits the roof after lenders approve Tube India's offer
- Tube Investments spurts on decent Q4 numbers
- Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 8.60% in the March 2020 quarter
Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Infraprime Logistics Technologies, a start-up in construction logistics is planning to rollout 1,000 heavy duty electric trucks in India post successful commercial run of its fleet of 55-MT electric trucks over the last one year.
The commercial run demonstrated up to 60 per cent savings in operating cost over conventional diesel trucks.
The company launched Electric Truck in India in August 2019, which garnered significant attention as it pioneered industry-first air-conditioned battery pack with 600,000km warranty.
The truck has a gradient of 23 per cent, significantly exceeding comparable diesel trucks - making its operation in difficult terrain much smoother.
"Our planned production is oversubscribed with a waiting time of six months. Owing to the significant demand for what we considered as a niche product, we are expanding our production capacity," said Subodh Yadav, CEO of IPLTech.
The Company has raised investments from German VC fund Fundamental AG and entrepreneur-led fund Leo Capital. Notable high net worth individuals including Vellayan Subbiah (MD, Tube Investments) backed the Company in its seed round.
The Company hopes its expansion plans can contribute to the economic revival in India in the post-Coronavirus world.
With 1,000 Electric trucks on the road in Delhi NCR, India's air quality will see a significant improvement. The days of fleet operators sweating over rising diesel bills would be over - the power required for charging electric truck batteries would be provided through company operated charger network.
The Company is already operating two charging stations on Delhi-Jaipur highway and a fleet of 12 Electric Trucks is already on the road.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor