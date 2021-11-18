Inovaantage inaugurates their Hyderabad centre giving renewed hope to IT professionals looking for jobs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI/PNN): Inovaantage, a multinational software solution company headquartered in Singapore, has inaugurated its delivery centre in the city of Hyderabad in India to cater to the growing demands of the telecommunications, utility and transportation sector.

Abu Bakar, Head of India operations, mentioned during the event that while the other delivery centres in Malaysia and Singapore will continue to deliver projects from those two locations, the new centre will specifically focus on next-generation software technologies.

Inovaantage is known for developing critical and NextGen custom software solutions for its customers in areas where similar software solution is non-existent and existing products do not match the customised needs of the consumers.

The team works on mission-critical projects, where any delays in project cost lead to a loss of hundreds and thousands of dollars, affecting customer experience. Inovaantage works as a system integrator that combines various technologies merged as one solution. With best-in-class skills in cyber security, IT infrastructure, cloud, data science, analytics based on IOT and software technology, it is one of the most respected brands in the APAC region in the field of utility and telecommunications, which is now expanding to the UK and Europe

The event was attended and inaugurated by Senior TRS Leader and General Secretary Malipedhi Sudheer Reddy (from the current governing party in the state of Telangana), who welcomed this initiative of the organisation, which will help to increase employment in the state as a recovery from the economic slowdown of COVID-19.

The impressive revenue approach of Inovaantage helped in sustaining a high growth-centric profit from each of its products even during the pandemic, which is a testimony of its client-centric approach. In the first phase, around 120 software engineers will be working from the new centre, which is expected to grow to around 500 by the end of 2022

Dr. Sukanta, CEO of Inovaantage, shared, "we help to create stability in unstable conditions or environments by ensuring and attracting the best talent from industry and give our customers peace of mind". He also added, "For us, a customer is always at the centre of our business. We hire the best talent in the marketplace who bring strong industry knowledge, understand the client's business, and partner with our clients to deliver mission-critical, state-of-the-art solutions which advances their business."

On occasion, Swetaketu Baidya, Director Operations and Technology, shared, "the assets of Inovaantage are our customers and the expert team. 19 large telecos, utilities, transportation companies worldwide have been working with us repeatedly. We invest 5% of our profit on upskilling our team and more than 20% on research and development for developing NextGen solutions, which we believe have contributed to our growth."

Inovaantage is the most elite and revolutionary name in the IT/OT landscape worldwide. With its diversified suite of products and services, it creates and delivers unsurpassed value to its customers in the form of customized, tech-powered, and innovative solutions.

Inovaantage understands the nuances of each geography in which it operates and differentiates itself from off-the-shelves products. Some of these projects and programs are OSS/BSS, smart meter, document management, billing & ERP, asset management, GIS and network management, control centres, contact centres, automated driving to name a few.

