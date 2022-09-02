Inspiring Mens Indianwear is now easy reach for the discerning of Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): TASVA, the men's ethnic wear brand, the result of a joint collaboration between India's leading fashion company, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited and India's ace designer Tarun Tahiliani, has now launched its highly anticipated Mumbai flagship store.

Located in Santacruz (W), TASVA's sprawling 4,000 sq. ft. flagship Mumbai store features a grand facade and eloquent interiors. It features the new Indian & fusion collection besides the entire range of products. The collection celebrates a vast array of traditional crafts with a modern twist, with fabrics ranging from silks to cottons to brocades. Beautifully adorned with Ikat prints, Benarasi motifs, and Chikankari, the collection explores pastels like mint green, ivory and salmon pink along with a full spectrum of colour ranging from softer tones of yellow to deep blues and tropical hues.

The entire collection available at the store features smart, stylish, subtle ensembles and with this new store, the well-travelled Mumbai customers will be spoiled for choice selecting from the wide array of skillfully-fashioned sherwanis, bandhgalas, achkans, bundis, kurtas, all the bottoms - churidars, aligarhis and much more, all crafted with impeccable attention to detail and design.

Also on offer will be a selection of accessories such as, safas, sarpeches, brooches, pocket squares, buttons, sehras, stoles, shawls, and footwear.

The design and decor of the store are in keeping with Tarun's design ethos of 'India Modern' and echo the fact that the Indian consumer has evolved over the years and they now seek more meaning and expressiveness through their choices. Designed in collaboration with Co-Design, the store uses luxurious materials like wood, brass and aged Rajasthani architraves as a doorway to a new world of Indian fit. The new store is truly for the Global Indian, who in spite of travelling the world, retains a sense of Indian-ness and traditional values. Thus, TASVA's flagship Mumbai store has been conceptualised keeping a contemporary mindset that is nonetheless rooted in a traditional though process.

Speaking at the launch of the Mumbai store, Tarun Tahiliani, Creative Director, Indivinity Clothing P. Ltd., said, "TASVA has been a long-time dream of mine which has been possible because of ABFRL. The name itself stands for the best version of oneself and we have worked hard to achieve this through TASVA. For the longest, I heard people say that ethnic wear is uncomfortable and TASVA is an attempt to change that. We have created garments that give our consumer, the Indian Man - a fabulously made, internationally constructed, comfortable, well cut Indian brand with Tarun Tahiliani styling yet with complete accessibility of pricing."

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Pal, CEO, TASVA, said, "We are excited to launch our flagship store in the financial capital of the country. The exclusive brand outlet is strategically located in the western suburb of the city which is easily accessible. TASVA is here to change the experience of wearing traditional and fusion Indian clothing into that of unmatched comfort with style. Having established a strong customer connect and a proven business model, we plan to increase our retail footprint taking the brand to many other cities, taking our presence to 75 stores across India by March 2023."

Since its inception, TASVA - derived from the amalgamation of the Sanskrit words Tat (that) and Sva (me/mine) denoting all that is me, all that is mine - has aimed to rethink the Indian male celebratory experience, whether it is fitting out the Indian groom or creating magnificent statements in the pantheon of traditional celebrations. And it does so in Tarun's signature style combining historical sartorial elegance with contemporary chic, refined luxury with meticulous tailoring. All in the same thread, on one body, in one movement and moment!

Details of the new TASVA Mumbai Flagship store are as follows:

- Address: S.V. Road, Opposite Asha Parekh Hospital, Santacruz (W), Mumbai - 400054

- Timings: 11:00am - 9:00 daily

- Phone: +91.22.2649.1314

- Email ID: (mailto:tasva.12003@abfrl.adityabirla.com)

The collections at the new store will also be available on (https://www.tasva.com).

Indivinity Clothing, Pvt. Ltd. is the product of the strategic partnership that was entered into by Fashion Designer, Tarun Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. in early 2021. The brand's flagship fashion label, TASVA, was launched in December 2021 and it caters to the premium occasion-wear segment and offers an entire range of high-quality, sophisticated celebration wear for men at accessible price points.

TASVA's aesthetic is quite traditional but pared down. It is all about elegance, beautiful tailoring, structure and it takes the best of India and combines it with great cut and fit. The brand was conceptualised keeping in mind the cool, young, modern Indian man and strives to provide the best value for money, in terms of a price to quality-in-design ratio.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 8,136 Cr. spanning a retail space of 9.2 million sq. ft. (as of March 31, 2022), it is India's first billion-dollar pureplay fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 3,468 stores, approximately 28,585 multi-brand outlets with 6,515 points of sales in department stores across India (as of March 31, 2022).

It has a repertoire of India's largest brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established for over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India's leading fashion retailers.

ABFRL's international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, India's largest multi-brand retailer of international brands and has long-term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Simon Carter, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, forever 21, American Eagle and Reebok.

Van Heusen Innerwear, Athleisure and Activewear is establishing itself as India's most innovative and fashionable brand. The Company's foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers 'Shantanu & Nikhil', 'Tarun Tahiliani', 'Sabyasachi' and 'House of Masaba'.

