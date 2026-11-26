NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 26: Disbursals of instant personal loans facilitated through Paisabazaar increased by 32 percent year-on-year during the festive season, with Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh together accounting for more than a third of the total disbursals, according to the latest platform data from Paisabazaar, one of India's leading marketplaces for financial products and the largest free credit score platform. The top 10 states by instant personal loan disbursals through the platform in 2026 were Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana. Maharashtra recorded a 31 percent year-on-year increase in disbursals, while Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh saw increases of 57 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said, "The growth in instant personal loan disbursals reflects the increasing convenience with which consumers can access credit through platforms. At Paisabazaar, we continue to strengthen consumer experience by bringing multiple lenders onto a single platform and simplifying the borrowing journey through faster processing, digital onboarding and speedy disbursals. This enables eligible borrowers to access credit more conveniently, based on their individual requirements and eligibility." The data also points to a growing share of older borrowers accessing instant personal loans through the platform, indicating increased participation from established earners. Disbursals among borrowers in the 46-55 age group grew 70 percent year-on-year, with their share of total disbursals increasing from 13 percent in 2025 to 19 percent in 2026. Borrowers in the 36-45 age group accounted for the largest share at 40 percent this year, while the 25-35 age group remained the second-largest segment, accounting for 36 percent of disbursals and recording 20 percent year-on-year growth.

For this analysis, Paisabazaar compared personal loan disbursal data for August, September and October in 2025 and 2026, across more than 800 towns and cities in India. The growth in instant personal loan disbursals comes amid continued expansion of Paisabazaar's lending business. In Q2 FY2027, the company recorded a 22 percent year-on-year increase in core disbursals, led by 30 percent growth in unsecured loan disbursals. Paisabazaar offers instant personal loans through 18 lending partners, including six leading banks. Some of its lending partners include HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, YES BANK, IDFC FIRST Bank, L & T Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, Federal Bank, Tata Capital and Hero FinCorp.

Eligible borrowers can access personal loan offers of up to INR 7 lakh through an entirely digital, four-step process. They can begin by submitting their personal and income details, explore the loan offers available to them and apply for a suitable offer, complete video KYC and proceed towards disbursal. Subject to lender approval and completion of the required formalities, eligible customers can receive their loan amount in as little as two hours. Paisabazaar has a network of over 70 lending partners across its consumer credit portfolio, spanning personal loans, business loans, home loans and credit cards. Its SmartMatch technology helps customers identify relevant loan offers by recommending and ranking options based on their individual eligibility. Alongside personalised guidance through the application journey, this helps customers make more informed borrowing decisions.

About Paisabazaar Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India's leading marketplace for financial products and a free credit score platform. Over the last 12+ years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust and goodwill of over 58 million consumers from 850 cities and towns across India. Paisabazaar has built wide and deep partnerships across the ecosystem, to offer a broad range of financial products, ranging from loans and cards to investments and savings along with bill payments and mobile recharge. The platform also enables consumers to check their free credit score from all 4 CICs (Credit Bureaus) in India. Paisabazaar is an ISO (27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.

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