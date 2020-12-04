iNSTRUCKO EdTech Company raises Pre Series A funding from a clutch of global investors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/London [United Kingdom], December 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): iNSTRUCKO, an EdTech Company, is the world's first one-to-one language learning platform committed to providing high-quality tailored language lessons to students aged 3-12 years.

With its vision, iNSTRUCKO has raised an undisclosed amount in Pre Series A funding from Virgin Group, MVK Group Venture Capital firm based in London, and a consortium of venture capitalists across London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Switzerland.

Based out of the UK with offices in London, Mumbai, and Delhi, iNSTRUCKO delivers interactive digital content live from highly accredited and skilled teachers who have been trained at prestigious universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, and other Ivy League institutions. The aim at iNSTRUCKO is to foster a lifelong love of learning, where the teachers are always open to honest feedback to build a programme that works for the child.

The company plans to use the funding to expand the brand's customer base across India, Middle East, Singapore, and the UK. It will also develop new content and expand the scope of its existing partnership with establishments such as Eton College, one of the most prestigious high schools in the world established in 1440 by King Henry VI.

While English is taught by many schools in India, very often it does not translate into strong oratory skills, and speaking English correctly remains a preserve of a small fraction of the overall population. To make matters worse, the individuality of learners takes a back seat with a teacher to student ratio of 1:26.

Since its inception in April 2020, iNSTRUCKO has been on a mission to deliver interactive content tailored to meet the learner's needs on an individual basis, with a focus on sharpening the child's social, emotional, and cognitive skills: something that will hold them in good stead if they wish to pursue further education abroad. iNSTRUCKO has hired experts from the University of Oxford to create an international curriculum to gear up children for a global future.

"iNSTRUCKO believes that each learner is different, and we have created a team of global educationists to create the highest quality of content and tailor it to each learner's needs. Our learning objectives are clearly defined, which will not only help the child with language development but also help the child with critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and life-skills," said Devvaki Aggarwal, CEO of iNSTRUCKO.

"Additionally, our uniquely designed curriculum also aligns with the recent announcement of the government's New Education Policy (NEP), 2020. This is because of our teaching method, which is based on interactive storytelling methods, activities, and games to help stimulate the cognitive ability of the child. After thousands of hours of research and analysis, we have developed a unique international curriculum that teaches lessons to children using 500 unique stories that cultivate knowledge and will help the child inside and outside the classroom. While academics are very important, we play a huge role in developing the child holistically and instilling empathy through our stories," Devvaki Aggarwal added.

"With this round of funding, we are aiming at building our position as a leading premium education brand across India. Our focus is on delivering top-quality courses designed by experts from the UK and India with strict attention to detail, such as capping the number of students in a group at three. This enables us to carve a niche for ourselves in the fast-growing education technology sector and more importantly provide quality lessons with clearly defined learning objectives," Devvaki Aggarwal further added on funding.

"Education and Education Technology are a priority segment for us and we are excited to invest in iNSTRUCKO. iNSTRUCKO addresses a very important global problem and we look forward to its potential of adding the X-factor that will empower students to achieve not just professional success, but personal as well. They have a fantastic team, which understands the space really well and we are eager to work with the iNSTRUCKO team closely as they chart their growth journey," said Manish Karani, Founder and CEO, MVK Group, commenting on the rationale for funding.

"Children need to develop skills from the earliest age, which will make them feel capable and ready to face new challenges. Learning English and communicating correctly is a top priority," said Dee Francken, Education Consultant, Ex Principal, North London Collegiate School, London and an advisor to iNSTRUCKO, talking about the importance of early language learning.

The world of education is changing, and iNSTRUCKO wants to be ahead of the curve. The past few months have seen an accelerated shift of educational content to the digital platform and such activity is poised to gain further steam with the government's push for better internet connectivity and skilling of teachers. Improved technology has made online learning a key part of modern education.

There is a wealth of information online that can truly enhance the learning experience. Students, too, are focusing more on hands-on learning and innovation instead of just grades. As the EdTech space gears up for a potentially system-wide revolution, it will offer an attractive growth opportunity for sustainable and mature solutions. With a unique value proposition, iNSTRUCKO is confident of thriving in that environment.

What further accentuates iNSTRUCKO's aspirational quotient is its collaboration with EtonX, an education technology company founded by the Eton College to create innovative software and high-quality course materials that allow students to develop the skills they need for their future success.

Curated for learners between the ages of 13 to 18, the range of high-quality courses cut across topics such as public speaking, critical thinking, entrepreneurship, and verbal communication -- perfectly rounding off iNSTRUCKO's offers.

Finally, iNSTRUCKO's commitment to add a human touch to online learning has not only inspired its consortium of investors but it also aligns perfectly with their vision and they are thrilled to be a part of iNSTRUCKO's journey. This consortium of venture capital investors have been investing for over 40 years with a focus on education, sustainability, and climate change. In fact, one of the investors includes a leading UK content creation firm that works with some of the most globally recognised celebrities, authors and educationists.

