INT Advisory Council selected again to direct Fairfax County EDA's India office and outreach contract

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The (https://www.fairfaxcountyeda.org) Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) selected INT Advisory Council Private Ltd. (IAC) an India-based consulting firm, as its overseas representative to facilitate Indian companies' expansion to the U.S. market in Fairfax County. This is the second time that IAC was selected under a competitive bid process.

"The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority congratulates IAC on being re-selected as our business representative in India," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA. "Since 2018 IAC has diligently and creatively facilitated overseas expansion for Indian companies to Fairfax County, a job that has been made more difficult by a global pandemic. We look forward to continuing to work with IAC to attract more Indian companies to our dynamic business location."

Since 2004, the FCEDA has maintained an India office that serves as a local resource for companies interested in expanding into the U.S. market. About 30 Indian companies have a presence in Fairfax County, including Apex Advanced Technology, Hexaware, HCL, Kellton Tech, Newgen, QBurst and Tata Communications.

Since 2018, the IAC team has conducted more than 20 outreach events and enabled the successful expansion of eight companies from India to Fairfax County.

"International Advisory Council is delighted to be selected again to represent FCEDA in India. IAC has been promoting FCEDA in India since 2018 and even during the pandemic we continued to promote FCEDA with virtual events, meetings and webinars. There are many Indian companies looking to expand in the US and we see great potential for more Indian tech companies setting up at Fairfax County. Mr. Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of FCEDA will be addressing a select group of prominent Indian companies in a virtual round table discussion on October 27, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. IST and we are all looking forward to it," said Ashish Mehta, CEO at International Advisory Council.

Fairfax County's business community features 11 Fortune 500 headquarters, leading government contractors, a mix of more than 8,700 technology businesses, and the global headquarters for companies such as Hilton, Mars and Freddie Mac. Well-known tech companies such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook, have a presence in Fairfax County, which is also home to the regional headquarters of Amazon Web Services.

Fairfax County's proximity to Washington D.C. and strategic East Coast location can be a critical advantage for Indian companies in the aerospace and information technology sectors, especially firms focused on cyber, IoT, big data, AI, fintech, and emerging sectors such as nano satellites, autonomous vehicles and mobility, food tech and ed tech. The favorable time zone and business ecosystem make a perfect combination for Fairfax County to be the launch pad for these Indian companies to grow their business in the United States and worldwide.

The FCEDA India office, with presence in Bangalore and Mumbai, can provide a wide array of information and services to help companies and organizations locate or expand commercial operations in Fairfax County. The services - all free and confidential - include business assistance and introductions to potential partners, identifying commercial real estate options; offering workshops for new and existing businesses, acting as liaison to local and state governments; providing marketing and industry insights; and providing support for marketing/public relations visibility.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. The FCEDA offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on (https://www.facebook.com/FairfaxCountyEDA) Facebook, (https://www.instagram.com/fairfaxcountyeda) Instagram, (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfax-county-economic-development-authority) LinkedIn, (https://twitter.com/FairfaxEDA) Twitter and (https://www.youtube.com/c/fairfaxcountyeda) YouTube.

