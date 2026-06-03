HT Syndication New Delhi [India], June 3: Intellipaat School of Technology (IST) successfully conducted its 24-hour IntelliHackX hackathons across its Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune campuses, bringing together student innovators to build technology-driven solutions for real-world industry challenges. The hackathons witnessed students working on diverse use cases across domains such as Autonomous Vehicle Systems, AI-based Proctoring Platforms, Healthcare Technology, FinTech Solutions, Cloud Infrastructure, Productivity Applications, Automation Systems, and several other emerging technology areas. Designed as intensive 24-hour innovation challenges, IntelliHackX focused on encouraging students to move beyond theoretical learning and work on practical product-building, rapid prototyping, and real-world problem-solving under tight timelines. Students collaborated in teams to conceptualize, build, and present functional prototypes, with final demonstrations evaluated on the basis of innovation, execution, scalability, technical implementation, and real-world relevance.

Winning teams from each campus were awarded cash prizes of ₹30,000 along with trophies and certificates in recognition of their solutions and technical execution. The hackathons were mentored by industry experts and senior technology professionals from leading organizations including Microsoft and Salesforce, alongside elite programmers, open-source contributors, and Google Summer of Code (GSoC) scholars who guided students throughout the development process. Speaking about the initiative, Diwakar Chittora said: "The goal of IntelliHackX is to create an ecosystem where students learn by building. The future engineering workforce will require strong execution capabilities, problem-solving mindset, and the ability to work on real-world systems under pressure.

Hackathons like these expose students to collaborative innovation, rapid product development, and practical implementation -- skills that are becoming increasingly important in today's AI-driven technology landscape." He further added that industry-oriented events such as IntelliHackX help students develop technical confidence, teamwork, communication skills, and hands-on exposure to emerging technologies much earlier in their academic journey. With industries increasingly emphasizing practical skills and innovation-led hiring, hackathons are emerging as an important platform for students to experiment, build prototypes, and gain exposure to real-world engineering workflows beyond traditional classroom learning. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)