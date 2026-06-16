International Business Summit & Awards 2026 Concludes Successfully in Jaipur; 150+ Entrepreneurs, MSMEs and Startup Founders Participate
PNN
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16: The International Business Summit & Awards 2026, organized by the Indian Council for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (ICEI), concluded successfully in Jaipur after three days of insightful discussions, startup pitching, networking, leadership sessions, and business recognition ceremonies. The summit brought together over 150 entrepreneurs, startup founders, MSME leaders, business owners, investors, professionals, and innovators from more than 15 states across India.
The event served as a powerful platform for fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, investment opportunities, business collaboration, and leadership development while strengthening India's growing startup and MSME ecosystem.
Day 1: Leadership, Business Growth and Digital Transformation
The summit commenced with a grand inaugural ceremony graced by Smt. Manju Sharma, Hon'ble Member of Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guest. Addressing the participants, she highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship-driven economic growth and emphasized the role of innovation and MSMEs in India's development journey.
The first day featured knowledge sessions by renowned industry experts including Dr. Sanjay Kathuria, Basesh Gala, Ishan Goel, and Sunil Chopra. The speakers shared valuable insights on business growth strategies, working capital management, digital marketing, business automation, leadership excellence, and scaling modern enterprises in a competitive marketplace.
Participants received practical guidance on leveraging technology, strengthening brands, and building sustainable business models for long-term growth.
Day 2: Innovation, Startup Funding and Investor Connect
The second day was graced by Shri Pratap Singh Singhvi, Hon'ble Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, he encouraged young entrepreneurs to focus on innovation, value creation, and nation-building, urging them to become job creators rather than job seekers.
The day featured impactful sessions by distinguished speakers including Pradeep Ojha (Director, MSME) and Dipak Sanghavi, CMD of Nilons, who shared their entrepreneurial journeys and business expansion strategies. Topics such as MSME development, retail growth, business scaling, and building high-performance teams generated significant engagement among participants.
One of the most anticipated highlights of the summit was the Live Startup Pitching Session, where more than 20 startups presented their innovative business ideas and growth plans before an esteemed panel of investors.
The investor panel included:
- Vinay Peshwa
- Devansh Lakhani
- Mahavir Pratap Sharma
- Anil Joshi
- Kishore Khaitan
- Chayan Kapoor
The investors evaluated startup business models and provided valuable feedback on investment readiness, fundraising strategies, mentorship opportunities, and business expansion plans. The interactive session created meaningful opportunities for startups to connect directly with potential investors and industry mentors.
Day 3: Financial Excellence, Business Recognition and Awards Ceremony
The concluding day of the summit was graced by Shri Suresh Singh Rawat, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister, Water Resources Department, Government of Rajasthan, as the Chief Guest.
The final day featured expert sessions by CA Vikas Chaturvedi and CA Neeraj Mittal, who shared practical insights on financial management, business compliance, strategic planning, and sustainable business growth.
The summit concluded with a prestigious Awards Ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions across various sectors. Entrepreneurs, MSME owners, startup founders, business leaders, and professionals were honored for their achievements and excellence.
Awards presented during the ceremony included:
- ICEI Diamond Honour
- ICEI Gold Honour
- ICEI Silver Honour
- Certificates of Recognition
The recognition celebrated innovation, leadership, business excellence, and entrepreneurial achievements across diverse industries.
The list of Awardees as follows:
- KEYURKUMAR BIRSENSINGH JUREL
Position: FOUNDER AND CEO
Organisation: Shivashraya Hotels And Hospitality Ventures Private Limited
- SURENDRA KUMAR RAO
Position: FOUNDER & CEO
Organisation: Rajasthan Business Development Corporation LLP
- SACHIN UPADHAY
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Sachin Upadhay
- GOPESH BHARDWAJ
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: GOPESH INTERIOR FURNITURE & HOUSE
- RATNA DEY
Position: CEO
Organisation: Trisha Garments
- VIKRANT KUMAR KHETAN
Position: MANAGING DIRECTOR
Organisation: Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills Private Limited, Agrawal Ginning and Pressing Private Limited, And Salasar Balaji Industries
- PUNEET SETHI
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: BIOHUBB LABS
- Dr. M M QURESHI
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: CIVIC
- RAVI NAIK
Position: MARKETING MANAGER
Organisation: RTEX ELECTRONICS
- ABHISHEK JAIN
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Taxzeal Consultant
- DEEPAK PURI
Position: CHAIRMAN
Organisation: Jindal Fintech Private Limited
- JAGMOHAN AGARWAL
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Narayani Sanjog
- ALISHA KHANAM
Position: CO FOUNDER
Organisation: Celtic
- SUNILCHOPRA
Position: YOUR WIN COACH
- DEEPIKA JAIN
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: CTutor
- ALOK KUMAR
Position: FOUNDER & CEO
Organisation: Thore Network Private Limited
- NITESH MITTAL
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Nikuj Infra Builders
- RAMESHWAR CHOUDHARY
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Officer Building Matiral
- RIZWAN KHAN
Position: FOUNDER & CEO
Organisation: The RealWood Studio
- SUSOBHAN JANA
Position: FOUNDER & CEO
Organisation: JANA IDEAL RETAIL PRIVATE LIMITED
- SANJEEV AGRAWAL
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Dreamsoft4u Private Limited
- AMIT SHELLY
Organisation: SCHOOL OF GLOBAL LEADERSHIP
- GOPAL DASH BAGHEL
Position: DIRECTOR
Organisation: COUNCIL OF COLLEGE SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE IN INDIA
- AMMIIT JAAIIN
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Insightyfy Analytics
- SHUBHAM GUPTA
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: GHASI RAM SONS PRIVATE LIMITED
- KESHAV GUPTA
Position: FOUNDER & CEO
Organisation: Amigas Green Tech Private Limited
- PUNEET DATTA
Position: CEO
Organisation: ALL ABOUT STARTUPS
- ROHIT SRIVASTAVA
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: RoRa Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- VIKRAM JAIN
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Viratra Trading Company
- SAGAR BHATT
Position: CO FOUNDER/PRINCIPAL DESIGNER
Organisation: Samhitha Design Studio
- DIPENDRA RAJPUT
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: LAXMI INDUSTRIES
- Dr. SURENDRA BAJAJ
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: ELECTROMECH
- SARFRAZ KHAN
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: SOILTECH FERTILIZER & CHEMICALS PRIVATE LIMITED
- DHANANJAY SHARMA
Position: FOUNDER & CEO
Organisation: DAARS Instruments Private Limited
- JAGDISH GURJAR
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: ECOLIVELIHOOD CREATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
- AJEET SHUKLA
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: SEEMA GRAHUDHYOG
- SUMIT KUMAWAT
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Grow Insight Solution LLP
- VINAY PAL SINGH
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: GDIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
- DEVENDRA SINGH TANWAR
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Homedesign24hours
- HARSH VERMA
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Prerna Events & Wedding Planners India
- Dr. GYASI RAM GUPTA
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Shashi Seva Shanthan
- RAJANN BHATTACHARYA
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: North East Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( NECCI)
Global Enterprise
- ROHITASH BANSAL
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Astrologer
- MAHIPAL SINGH CHAWLA
Position: CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR
Organisation: Brewjoy
- SHUBHAM SAXENA
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Colladome IT Network Solutions Private Limited
- RAHUL VEERVAL
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Pizza Burst
- RINOY K JOSEPH
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Stellin Solar
- SACHIN KUMAR RATHORE
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Aneexa Group
- ASHISH SINGH
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Green India Solution
- Dr. HEMANT KUMAR SHARMA
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Health Shastra
- ANTIMA SHARMA
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Hit Bite
- SETH SINGH RAWAT
Position: FOUNDER
Organisation: Local2Global Mart Private Limited
Strengthening India's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
Speaking on the occasion, CA Abhishek Jain and Puneet Sethi, Founders of ICEI, stated that the International Business Summit & Awards 2026 successfully created a dynamic platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts, business leaders, and innovators from across the country.
They emphasized that the summit facilitated meaningful collaborations, investment opportunities, knowledge exchange, mentorship, and strategic partnerships that will contribute to the growth of India's startup and MSME ecosystem.
The Jaipur edition of the summit has emerged as a significant initiative in promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership development, startup funding readiness, and sustainable business growth. The success of the event reinforces ICEI's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and building a stronger, more competitive business ecosystem for India.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 7:01 PM IST