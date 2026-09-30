NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 29: International School of Design (INSD), one of India's Largest Design and Aviation Institute, received two prestigious awards at the 15th National Education Excellence Conclave, organised by the Centre for Education Growth and Research (CEGR) at Hotel Eros, New Delhi. At a distinguished ceremony attended by eminent personalities from the education, skilling and public policy sectors, INSD was recognised with two awards - "Best Design Institute in India 2026" and "India's Most Promising Aviation Academy 2026" for its latest initiative, INSD Aviation. The event was attended by several distinguished dignitaries including Dr. Amit Dutta, Director, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE); Dr. Alka Gurjar, Honourable Member of Parliament, BJP; Mr. Varun Tandan, CEO, Water Management and Plumbing Skill Council, and many other eminent personalities from the education and skilling sector. The prestigious awards were received by Mr. Pranav Raaj Aggarwall, Group CEO, International School of Design.

The "Best Design Institute in India 2026" award acknowledges INSD's contribution to design education and its continued focus on developing skilled, industry-ready creative professionals. INSD has built its education model around skill-first learning, industry-driven curriculum, practical exposure, live projects, internships, portfolio development and career support. The institution offers programmes across disciplines including Fashion Design, Interior Design, Graphic Design, Jewellery Design, Animation & VFX, UI/UX, Textile Design, Photography, Beauty & Makeup and Luxury Education. The second recognition, "India's Most Promising Aviation Academy 2026", was awarded to INSD Aviation, the latest initiative from International School of Design. The initiative marks INSD's expansion of its skill-first education philosophy into air hostess training, cabin crew for business class training, hospitality, travel, retail and customer support, with a focus on creating professionally trained, industry-ready talent for these rapidly growing industries.

The institution today has a network of 75+ centres across 23 states and has trained more than 30,000 students. Its career ecosystem includes 500+ industry recruiters and placement partners, with INSD reporting a successful placement track record for thousands of students. INSD students have gone on to work with leading organisations across design, fashion, interiors, jewellery, retail, technology and allied creative industries. Its industry and placement ecosystem includes names such as Lifestyle, Lenskart, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Asian Paints, Lakme, Gaurav Gupta, Jaipur Rugs and other leading brands. INSD provides students with career and placement support backed by practical training, live projects, internships, portfolio development and industry exposure. The highest salary package offered to INSD students has reached Rs. 18 lakhs per year (Rs 1 lac 50 thousand per month), reinforcing the growing career opportunities available to professionally trained creative talent.

Over its 15-year legacy, International School of Design has evolved from a design education institution into one of India's largest networks for skill-based creative education, positioning itself as "India's New Age Skill-School." INSD has received multiple recognitions over the years for its contribution to design education and skill development, including recognition as the "Fastest Growing Design Institute in India" in 2023, presented by Shri Yogendra Upadhyay, Honourable Minister of Higher Education, Uttar Pradesh, and recognition for "Excellence in Design Education" in 2025by the Times of India Group. The two honours received at the 15th National Education Excellence Conclave 2026 - "Best Design Institute in India 2026" and "India's Most Promising Aviation Academy 2026" - mark the next phase of INSD's growth as it expands its skill-first education model beyond design into aviation, hospitality, travel, retail and other high-growth service sectors.

For more information, visit www.insd.edu.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)