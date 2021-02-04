International teaching month, February 2021: Inaugural ceremony at Institute Of Law, Nirma University

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/SRV Media): Institute of Law, Nirma University, Ahmedabad organised the inaugural ceremony for its flagship program - International Teaching Month on February 2, 2021 in the virtual mode.

The ceremony was graced by the august presence of Prof Stephen G. Barnes, Assistant Dean for Graduate and International Programme, Penn State Law, USA and Global Professor, Nirma University; Dr Jigar C Inamdar, Regional Director, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Gujarat; KK Patel, Vice President, Nirma University and Dr Anup K Singh, Director General, Nirma University.

Prof. Stephen G. Barnes: "Never ask WHY, ask WHY NOT"

The Honorary Global Professor of Institute of Law, Nirma University expressed that the students should experience internationalization. He emphasised on life and diversity by sharing his personal experience such as taking a sabbatical in China, studying in Sweden and participating in various international events. He also highlighted how he has seen the individuals grow leaps and bounds by participating in exchange programmes.

He stressed that getting out of our comfort zones and choosing a different path for our journey leads to the development of a holistic as well as integrated personality. While explaining about the unconventional way that one should adopt, he also narrated a poem by Robert Frost - 'A Road Not Taken.'

In this session he also gave five tips which could be helpful for a holistic development

* Get a passport

* Read the best literature (fiction/ non-fiction) of the country one is interested in

* Manage finances

* Learn a language

* Include your family and professor in your journey

He also emphasized on Food, Sports, Art, Music, Education as these things bring the world together. He stated that students are very powerful individuals as they are selfless future ambassadors and diplomats. Towards the end, he offered his best wishes and praised ILNU for providing an opportunity to the students through the month long international teaching program.

Dr Anup K Singh, Director General, Nirma University also spoke on the importance of being global citizens. He also congratulated the Institute of Law for being the torch-bearers in providing the international exposure to students. KK Patel, Vice President, Nirma University delivered the Presidential address.

Earlier Prof (Dr) Purvi Pokhariyal, Director and Dean- Institute of Law, Nirma University delivered the welcome address. She stated that International Teaching Month will serve as a platform for knowledge sharing by distinguished persons from different walks of life, who have proven their worth and excelled in their chosen fields of judiciary, diplomacy, academics, public policy, clinical legal education and practice. This convergence of such diverse fields and professions is in the spirit of 'let noble thoughts come to us from every direction'.

She also informed that this year the Institute is hosting over 70 eminent speakers from across the globe. The speakers belong to different parts of the world - United States of America, Brazil, Peru, Bosnia, Hungary, Germany, Italy Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Sweden, Spain, London, Australia, New Zealand, Croatia, Russia, Bangladesh, Italy, Canada, South Africa, Romania and Indian Professors too from renowned universities will be gracing the occasion.

These include but are not limited to, Penn State Law; Hull University; University of Wisconsin; University of Piura; University of Szeged; Faculty of Law, Muni; University of Dhakha; Columbia University; University of Bocconni; University of Zagreb; Peking University; Comillas University; Stockholm University; and, University of Notre Dame among others. The resource persons of the programme will share their experiences through webinars, speeches, symposiums and panel discussions.

Prof Shreya Srivastava, Head International Office, ILNU and Coordinator of the event gave a brief of the International Teaching Month. Tushar Choudhary, President, NILSAA, Institute of Law, Nirma University delivered the vote of thanks.

