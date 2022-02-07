Internet Radio of Dr. MGR Janaki College Streams Programs exclusively for Campuses across Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 24x7 internet radio of the students of Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts & Science for Women, launched early this month, reaches educational and career development information in English and Tamil, targeting the students of higher educational institutions in the state.

The radio - christened MJC Campus Radio - is available on Younify, a mobile platform for campus radios, downloadable from Google Play Store and Apple Store. The programs, created by students of the college from different disciplines, include interviews with chief executives of companies, academicians, and educational lectures - besides, content on healthcare, current affairs, and college events. Programs demonstrating the creativity of students are also streamed live.

The 80-member students team comprises 50 radio jockeys (RJs), all trained by professional RJs, audio editors, graphic designers, and program managers. The college provides facilities for on-site recordings. A dedicated team of teaching staff guide students. The college has roped in MIT Square, a tech company, as its knowledge partner. Special programs are promoted in social media and they reach thousands of listeners from various campuses across the world.

In his comments Dr. Kumar Rajendran, Chairman, Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts & Science for Women, said, "We are very happy to launch a campus radio from our college as it helps students in their studies and provides enormous exposure for them to keep themselves abreast of the latest developments and needs of the industry. The reach of the programs is encouraging. Our students who are part of the team get the opportunity to learn communication and digital skills, and they get to interact with who's who of the industry, and experts from various fields. We are committed to run the campus radio throughout the year, and keep exploring new ideas."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)