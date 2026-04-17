VMPL New Delhi [India], April 17: Intertek Group plc ("Intertek" and "Group"), a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of a state-of-the-art solar PV laboratory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from Mitsui Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., a leading global chemical manufacturer. Solar PV is the fastest growing form of renewable energy worldwide and India is among the countries at the heart of this transition. With the Government of India committing to a target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030 - including 280 GW of solar - demand for trusted, independent Quality Assurance solutions has never been greater.

This new Intertek solar PV lab will provide comprehensive ISO 17025 accredited testing services for solar PV installations, materials and components, offering BIS and IECEE CB Scheme accreditations. Its services will support Indian solar PV manufacturers and international companies looking to enter the country by driving efficiencies through harmonised testing and faster, more reliable global market access. The acquisition of these assets is highly complementary to Intertek's Risk-based Quality Assurance offering for the solar PV industry, expanding its growing footprint in the Western India corridor and reinforcing its leadership in renewable energy assurance. Notably, the new capability builds on Intertek CEA's world-leading end-to-end solutions for the solar industry, including aerial drone inspections and solar plant inspections for manufacturers, developers and other market stakeholders.

Ajay Kapoor, Regional Managing Director South Asia at Intertek, said: "Solar energy is at the heart of India's extraordinary energy transition, and the pace of that transition is driving demand for a Quality Assurance partner with the credentials to match. The addition of this new capability reflects our enduring commitment to playing a meaningful role in India's electrification journey." Sunny Rai, President Electrical, Connected World, Transportation Technologies and CEA at Intertek, added: "This will not only support Indian manufacturers to access the global market but also enables Intertek to provide global players with access solutions for the Indian market. With these capabilities, Intertek enhances its position as a Total Quality Assurance partner offering end-to-end solutions for the solar PV segment in India."

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