Introducing the Captivating Forevermark Icon™ collection

You would like to read
- Forevermark unveils two exclusive solitaire rings from upcoming signature Icon Collection
- Neelkanth Jewellers launches Forevermark at HSR Layout - Bengaluru
- Forevermark launches three stores in the country with trusted partner, Fortofino
- Forevermark presents the Tribute Collection
- Forevermark unveils incredible icon bridal collection in India
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, introduces the Forevermark Icon™ collection, a celebration of the brand's distinctive 'icon' motif, which has been intrinsic to its DNA since its inception.
Originally designed to represent the romance and brilliance of a star in the South African night sky, while also mirroring the outline of a diamond - two everlasting symbols of forever, the icon has been reimagined in a new diamond jewellery line. The collection features delicate settings and motifs enhanced by the beauty of the Forevermark diamonds that captivate like stars at the centre of each design.
Created for those with a unique sense of self, this symbolic jewellery collection is intended to be worn every day as part of your signature style and story. The collection includes sixty-two pieces comprising hooped earrings, chic cufflinks, asymmetric bangles, rings and pendants, crafted from 18K yellow, white and rose gold. With designs featuring ornate openwork, colourful enamel applications, pave set diamonds and various diamond shapes, the Forevermark Icon™ collection is contemporary and effortless fine jewellery that can be worn on its own or stacked and layered with other favourite pieces to create a bold yet refined statement.
"The Forevermark Icon™ collection is very special and holds deep meaning for us as a brand. We wanted to honour the legacy of our icon motif, but to elevate it, incorporating our beautiful diamonds into modern, exquisite and intricate jewellery pieces, that is a personal expression of style and can be worn every day as a celebration of yourself," said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers - India.
A new icon that has light dancing on its surfaces with every move, each piece in the collection features a beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamond. Customers have the option to virtually try-on and pick their favourite pieces before they visit the store for a final booking.
The new collection is available at authorized Forevermark retailers across India.
For further details, visit (https://www.forevermark.com)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor