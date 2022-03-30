Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 ETF Fund of Fund

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of its new fund Invesco India - Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 ETF Fund of Fund (an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF). The fund will invest 95 per cent of its net assets in the Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq UCITS ETF fund, which seeks to generate returns that would correspond to, or track, the return on the Nasdaq 100 index less impact of fees. The Nasdaq-100 index is one of the world's leading large-cap growth index and provides. NFO Opens: On March 30, 2022; Closes: April 13, 2022.

1. Access to companies at the forefront of innovation

* Exposure to 100 largest US and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

* Access to companies with exposure to disruptive technologies.

* Companies that are part of the Nasdaq-100 have a legacy of innovation & growth fueled by robust research and development.

2. Access to companies with strong fundamentals

* Nasdaq-100 index provides access to companies with strong fundamentals.

* Companies which are part of the Nasdaq-100 have strong brand equity, valuable patents and economies of scale that drive product demand and pricing power.

Speaking at the launch, Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund said,"The NASDAQ-100 is more than just an index; it is home to the world's most influential and innovative companies*like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet etc. Further, the NASDAQ-100 is not limited to the technology sector alone it is home to disruptors and leading names from diverse sectors, including consumer discretionary, healthcare and others. It is no surprise that these companies are transforming the world and present a strong investment opportunity."

"Further, it is a well-known fact that geographical diversification is important and helps reduce overall portfolio risks as different markets perform differently.

"Our global firm manages over USD 423bn of global ETFs alone (Overall AuM of USD 1.5 trillion)1 and manages one of the largest fund tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index. As a firm, we are committed to bring newer investment strategies into India for our Indian Investors by leveraging into our parent's global investment capabilities."

Underlying Fund Highlights

* The underlying fund is domiciled out of Ireland and has a track record of over 19 years.

* Assets under management of over Rs 45,873 crs (USD 6.09 bn) as on February 28, 2022.

The minimum investment amount during the NFO is Rs 1000/- and in multiples of Rs. 1/- thereafter. For SIP investments, the minimum application amount is Rs 500/- and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter. The fund will not charge any exit load on redemptions.

Note: The product labelling assigned during the NFO is based on internal assessment of the Scheme characteristics or model portfolio and the same may vary post NFO when the actual investments are made.

1 As on September 30, 2021

*The Scheme will not hold the stocks directly in its portfolio and will invest only in Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ -100 UCITS ETF ('Underlying Fund')). The stocks /companies referred above are for illustration purpose only and should not be construed as recommendations or Research report from Invesco Asset Management (India) Private Limited and/ or Invesco Mutual Fund. The constituents of Index may vary from time to time and accordingly the Underlying Fund may or may not have any present or future positions in these companies."

The investors will bear the recurring expenses of the scheme, in addition to the expenses of the underlying scheme.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

