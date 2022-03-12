Invest in AAA-rated Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to enjoy 7.05 percent p.a. growth

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): With global events sparking uncertainty and infusing a fresh dose of volatility into the market, investors may be eager to trade risk for fixed returns. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, for instance, removes the "fear factor" as its returns are not linked to the market's performance.

It offers an FD rate of up to 7.05 per cent p.a. This FD provides a suite of benefits, including flexible investment tenors, AAA credit ratings, special rates for senior citizens, SIP-like investment options, and more. Read on to know more about the upsides to investing in the Bajaj Finance FD.

High level of investment security

Funds parked in the Bajaj Finance FD remain safe and are free from poor market performance. Investors enjoy a constant FD rate regardless of how the market goes. Investors can thus lock in their funds at a high-interest rate and plan for future goals accurately with the . There is no need to worry about the maturity value changing.

Investors also enjoy a high degree of safety regarding the timely payment of interest payouts and the principal deposited. The Bajaj Finance FD has the ICRA MAAA rating and CRISIL FAAA rating. These indicate that the investment is entirely safe, and investors will get their returns as promised and on time.

Earn interest at a fixed FD rate of up to 7.05 per cent p.a.

Regular customers below age 60 can secure an FD rate of up to 6.80 per cent p.a. when investing for a tenor of 36 months or more. On the other hand, senior citizens get an extra FD rate benefit of 0.25 per cent p.a., taking the interest rate up to a maximum of 7.05 per cent p.a.

Investors can begin with a small initial deposit of Rs. 25,000 or more, and easily forecast their returns with the FD calculator. Below are some quick illustrations with payouts on maturity.

Align FD returns to life goals with ease

Bajaj Finance offers investors a flexible tenor of 12 to 60 months. Those with short-term goals can place their funds in a safe environment and take back boosted returns at the end of the tenor. Investors with mid-to-long-term goals can opt for a tenor of 36 months or more, as investments with such long tenors fetch the best FD rate.

With flexible investment tenors, investors can also employ the technique of laddering and thereby set up a steady stream of liquidity. For instance, instead of investing Rs. 10 lakh in a single FD for five years, one can choose to open five FDs worth Rs. 2 lakh each for tenors of 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 years. Investors can opt to continue the cycle by reinvesting funds in an FD with a 5-year tenor when the first matures.

Enjoy multiple options for liquidity

When investing in an FD, the best route is to take back the genuine interest and principal at maturity. It ensures the returns are the highest possible. However, investors may require liquidity at regular intervals. For instance, senior citizens may appreciate quarterly income for medical or day-to-day expenses. Bajaj Finance supports this by offering the option of frequent payouts every month, quarter, six months, or year. Effectively, investors can set up a steady income stream through their interest earnings.

Likewise, when investors are pressed for finances, they retain the option to withdraw funds prematurely after the initial lock-in period of 3 months. However, to preserve the investment and avoid loss of interest, investors can also avail of a loan against their FD.

Earn while saving with a Systematic Deposit Plan

The Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) facility by Bajaj Finance works like a SIP, but each contribution books a new FD. Here, investors can start their savings with a sum of Rs. 5,000 each month. Making one deposit at a time, investors can gradually build a large corpus.

One can opt for a:

Single maturity plan: To have all the FDs mature on a single, fixed date. Here, the tenor of each FD must be necessarily adjusted.

Monthly maturity plan: To have all the FDs mature after a fixed, constant tenor and thereby receive interest every month after the first FD matures.

These impressive benefits make the Bajaj Finance FD a top choice for investors looking to inject stability into their portfolios. One can access all the product details on the customer portal - Experia. Moreover, investors can visit one of the 1,000-plus Bajaj Finance branches across the country, or better, invest online to begin earning at a competitive FD rate right away!

