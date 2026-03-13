VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13: InvestoXpert Advisors has announced the 3rd Edition of 'Maha Property Day', a two-day property showcase scheduled to take place on March 14 and 15 2026 at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel. The event is positioned as a focused marketplace for homebuyers and investors to explore a wide portfolio of residential properties across the National Capital Region. By bringing together leading developers, financial institutions, and real estate advisors under one platform, the initiative aims to enable buyers to assess multiple projects, pricing structures, and investment opportunities in a single venue. Through Maha Property Day, InvestoXpert Advisors intends to streamline the property discovery process by offering curated residential options supported by on-ground advisory, project comparisons, and financing consultations. The showcase will feature projects across segments such as premium apartments, integrated townships, and investment-oriented housing developments across emerging corridors including Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway region.

The two-day event will also introduce exclusive event-only benefits including developer-led offers, spot booking incentives, and customised payment plans aimed at encouraging faster purchase decisions. Visitors attending the showcase will have the opportunity to directly engage with developer representatives and lending partners to evaluate project specifications, pricing advantages, and home loan options. Commenting on the initiative, Vishal Raheja, Managing Director, InvestoXpert Advisors, said,"Maha Property Day has been conceptualised as a strategic platform that simplifies the homebuying journey while bringing verified developers and serious buyers together in one ecosystem. With Noida emerging as a high-growth residential destination supported by infrastructure expansion and connectivity upgrades, the event aims to provide buyers with access to credible projects, structured advisory, and exclusive deals that are typically not available in the open market."

The company believes the initiative aligns with the growing demand for residential real estate across NCR, where infrastructure upgrades, improved connectivity, and expanding commercial hubs are reinforcing buyer confidence. Noida continues to witness heightened interest from both end-users and investors due to its planned urban development and strong connectivity with the wider NCR region. By curating a comprehensive property showcase, InvestoXpert Advisors aims to provide homebuyers with a structured environment to explore verified projects, compare offerings, and take advantage of limited-period deals during the event. Interested homebuyers and investors can register for the event through the official website - https://mahapropertyday.com and participate in the two-day property showcase.

Event Details Event: InvestoXpert Maha Property Day Dates: March 14-15, 2026 Venue: Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida About InvestoXpert Advisors: Founded in 2016 by Vishal Raheja, InvestoXpert.com is a leading real estate company offering comprehensive solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. InvestoXpert.com operates through a robust online platform, providing access to expert advice, property listings, and financial assistance to its customers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)