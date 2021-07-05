InvestoXpert celebrates 5 glorious years of success in over 5 cities

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/The PRTree): InvestoXpert, Noida-based proptech real estate brokerage house, celebrates their fifth foundation year commemorating the success and achievements of their team over this splendid course of time.
The day not only marks their presence in the market but also the vision they brought together to redefine the real estate sector.
Incepted in 2016 by Mr. Vishal Raheja, Founder and CEO, InvestoXpert has come a long way in serving their clients to the best of what real estate has to offer. With his commendable vision and passion to fulfill the dreams of homebuyers, Raheja has built the foundation of this rising firm with a belief in the importance of creating long-term relationships with customers and investors, which has made InvestoXpert earn rich returns in terms of customer's loyalty and trust.
Under the aegis of their visionary founder, in 2017, InvestoXpert took their business to the next level by starting a retail advisory, offering assistance to leading brands on their retail requirements. Stepping up the ladder, they grew their portfolio with addition of a resale vertical in 2018, introduced to provide clients with a bouquet of services related to primary and secondary sales.
Finally, they introduced an interior designing vertical, Liv Interio in 2019. InvestoXpert scaled remarkable heights and expanded to five cities, starting with Noida, Pune, Gurgaon, Bengaluru to Mumbai. Leading a team of 200 plus professionals, today, InvestoXpert serves a network of 2000 plus clients that not only includes indian customers but also their international patronage.
Discussing their extraordinary journey over these years, Founder and CEO, Vishal Raheja said, "The journey of these five years has been a fantastic experience but, it couldn't have been more worth it without the backing from our highly qualified employees. With their support and readily working attitude towards achieving the targets, their efforts have made us what we are today. We are not only glad but overjoyed to grow into such a big network of determined professionals and are proud to have helped property buyers to search their dream property with ease and convenience". Thanking their alliances in their journey, Raheja stated, "We would like to convey our admiration for our incredible associates who have helped us to uphold our commitments and our vision of excellence."
InvestoXpert stepped into the market to establish a benchmark in the industry by delivering customizable services to a dynamic customer base in a constantly evolving market. Over the years, they have cultivated their associations to provide pragmatic solutions to their cherished clientele. Talking about the plans for the future Raheja quoted,"Our focus now is shifted towards highlighting and strengthening our brand name and expanding our services to more and more cities. We aim to deliver the prowess of real estate services to create stronger bonds and affiliations."
The realty experts have been constantly evolving and upgrading as per market requirements and recently expanded their digital presence with the launch of their website- (https://www.investoxpert.com) InvestoXpert has already achieved various milestones, building a marvellous portfolio and envision continuing to do so with their zest to revolutionize the real estate industry.
