VMPL New Delhi [India], July 13: InvestoXpert, one of India's leading real estate advisory firms, has completed a significant milestone of 10 years in business, celebrating the occasion under the theme "Decade of Excellence." The anniversary also marks the company's remarkable expansion from a single-city operation to a growing network across 10 cities in India, along with its international operations in Dubai, captured through the campaign "10 Years | 10 Cities." Established in 2016, Investoxpert has spent the past decade helping homebuyers and investors make informed real estate decisions through transparent advisory, deep market expertise, and customer-first service. What began as a focused real estate consultancy has evolved into a nationwide advisory platform with a strong presence across India's key property markets while steadily building its footprint in the Middle East through its Dubai operations.

The company's growth mirrors the transformation of India's real estate sector over the past decade. As infrastructure development, urbanization, and regulatory reforms continue to reshape the industry, the demand for credible advisory services has grown significantly. Investoxpert has responded by strengthening its market presence, expanding into new geographies and continuously enhancing the quality of its advisory services to meet the evolving needs of customers. Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Raheja, Managing Director of Investoxpert, said: "Celebrating ten years is not just about looking back at how far we have come, it is about acknowledging every individual and organisation that has been part of our journey. This Decade of Excellence belongs to our customers who trusted us with one of the most important decisions of their lives; our employees whose dedication has shaped our organisation, our developer alliances and growth partners who have stood by us, and every stakeholder who has contributed to our success.

Our journey from one city to a presence across 10 cities in India, together with our expanding international operations in Dubai, reflects the strength of these partnerships and our commitment to delivering trusted real estate advisory services. As we step into the next chapter, we remain focused on innovation, expanding our reach, embracing technology and creating greater value for our customers. We look forward to many more years of growth, trust and excellence ahead." The anniversary campaign, "10 Years | 10 Cities," celebrates Investoxpert's steady expansion across India while highlighting its growing international presence. Anchored by the overarching theme of "Decade of Excellence," the milestone reflects ten years of building lasting customer relationships, creating value for developers, and establishing a reputation for transparency and professionalism in the real estate advisory sector.

Looking ahead, Investoxpert plans to further strengthen its presence in existing markets while expanding into new growth corridors across India and internationally. The company will continue investing in technology-led advisory solutions, deeper market intelligence, and customer experience initiatives to remain a trusted partner for homebuyers, investors, and developers alike. As it begins its second decade, Investoxpert remains committed to building on the strong foundation laid over the last ten years, guided by trust, driven by excellence and inspired by the opportunities that lie ahead. The company looks forward to many more years of growth, trust, and excellence. About Investoxpert Founded in 2016 by Vishal Raheja, Investoxpert is one of India's leading real estate advisory companies, offering end-to-end property solutions across residential, commercial, and investment segments. Celebrating its Decade of Excellence, the company today has a robust presence across 10 cities in India and has expanded its international footprint through its operations in Dubai.

With a strong team of real estate professionals, long-standing developer alliances, an extensive network of growth partners, and a technology-driven advisory platform, Investoxpert has successfully assisted thousands of homebuyers and investors in making informed property decisions. The company's continued focus on transparency, market expertise, and customer-centric advisory has enabled it to build enduring relationships across the real estate ecosystem. Today, Investoxpert continues to scale its operations with the vision of delivering trusted, professional, and technology-enabled real estate advisory services across India and international markets while creating long-term value for customers, partners, and stakeholders. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)