PNN New Delhi [India], July 4: InvestYadnya, a rapidly growing investment advisory and wealth management platform, has announced the appointment of Amul Sharma, former CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank's DIFC Dubai branch, to its leadership advisory ecosystem as the company looks to strengthen its financial leadership and accelerate long-term growth initiatives. With over two decades of experience across banking, wealth management, strategic business leadership, and financial governance, Sharma brings extensive expertise spanning Indian financial markets, investor-focused banking, and global financial ecosystems. His appointment marks a significant milestone for InvestYadnya as it continues to strengthen its research-led and investor-centric approach in India's evolving wealth management landscape.

Over the course of his career within the Kotak Mahindra Group, Sharma has held leadership responsibilities across retail banking, wealth advisory, customer relationship management, and strategic business transformation. His experience in understanding investor behaviour, building long-term financial relationships, and navigating evolving market dynamics is expected to contribute meaningfully to InvestYadnya's vision of enabling informed investing and sustainable wealth creation for Indian investors. "Amul Sharma Sir's leadership experience and deep understanding of financial markets bring tremendous strategic value to Invest Yadnya," said Parimal Ade, Founder - InvestYadnya.in. "His perspective on investor trust, wealth management, and long-term value creation aligns closely with our mission of building a transparent and future-ready investment platform for Indian investors."

Commenting on his association with Invest Yadnya, Amul Sharma said, "India's investment ecosystem is undergoing a significant transformation as more individuals actively participate in wealth creation and financial planning journeys. InvestYadnya has built a strong foundation around research, transparency, and investor education. I look forward to contributing to its next phase of growth and supporting its vision of creating long-term value for investors through credible and research-backed financial insights." As India witnesses rising retail participation in capital markets and increasing awareness around long-term financial planning, InvestYadnya sees Amul Sharma's appointment as an important step toward enhancing its strategic capabilities, investor engagement, and research-driven financial ecosystem.

Amul Sharma has also played key leadership and governance roles across international financial centres, including serving as CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank's Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch. In addition, he has been associated with board-level oversight responsibilities across entities in Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) and Mauritius, bringing valuable experience in regulatory governance, cross-border financial ecosystems, and strategic growth frameworks. With Amul Sharma joining its advisory leadership ecosystem, InvestYadnya aims to further strengthen its capabilities across investment research, investor education, strategic growth initiatives, and technology-led financial innovation for the Indian market. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)