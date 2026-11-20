PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20: They spent months in braces, celebrated the day the brackets came off, and smiled with confidence. Then, slowly, the teeth began to move: a small gap reappeared between the front teeth, a lower tooth turning out of line, crowding creeping back. This gradual return of teeth toward their earlier positions is known as orthodontic relapse, and can happen months or even years after braces are removed. For adults in this situation, Invisalign Smile Center, a sub-wing of Kigo Dental in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, led by orthodontist Dr. Kishor Gunnam, is highlighting a solution many patients don't know exists: Invisalign after braces, also called Invisalign retreatment. Using clear, custom-made aligners, it gently moves shifted teeth back into alignment, often without returning to visible brackets and wires.

"Many patients feel embarrassed when their teeth move after braces, as if they failed somehow. Relapse is common, and it is correctable. The important thing is not to wait. The earlier we see the change, the simpler it usually is to fix." - Dr. Kishor Gunnam The Great Drift - Why Straight Teeth Don't Always Stay Straight? Braces move teeth into new positions, but the surrounding bone and tissues need time to adapt, and teeth can retain a tendency to drift back. According to Dr. Kishor Gunnam, common reasons teeth shift again include: - Not wearing retainers as instructed: the most frequent cause, as retainers hold teeth in their new positions.

- Natural age-related changes: teeth change throughout life, often as crowding of the lower front teeth. - Changes in the bite: shifts in how the upper and lower teeth meet, including certain biting habits, can push teeth out of line. - Wisdom tooth eruption: often blamed, though not necessarily the main cause. - Complexity of the original case: some teeth have a stronger tendency to return to where they started. Small Shifts, Clear Fixes - What Invisalign Can Undo Invisalign retreatment uses a series of custom clear aligners, each applying controlled pressure to specific teeth to move them gradually. It may be suitable for patients with:

- Mild to moderate crowding - Small gaps that have reopened - Slight rotations of individual teeth - Minor changes in the front teeth - Relapse caused by inconsistent retainer use Suitability depends on the amount and type of movement needed. More complex cases, particularly those involving significant bite changes, may need a different approach, which Dr. Kishor Gunnam determines case by case. "Invisalign is excellent for the kind of relapse most people experience, but it is not the answer to every case. Part of my job is to tell patients honestly when aligners are the right tool and when another option will serve them better." - Dr. Kishor Gunnam

Six Steps Back to Straight Dr. Kishor Gunnam outlines a step-by-step pathway for patients whose teeth have shifted: 1. Consultation: a detailed examination of tooth position, bite, gum health and previous orthodontic treatment. 2. Digital scan and treatment plan: digital records map exactly how each tooth needs to move. 3. Custom aligners: clear aligners are made specifically for the patient's teeth. 4. Daily wear: aligners are worn about 20 to 22 hours a day, removed only for eating, drinking anything other than water, and cleaning. 5. Follow-up visits: progress is reviewed regularly, with refinement aligners added if any tooth is not tracking as planned. 6. Retainers: once alignment is achieved, retainers are provided to protect the result.

Treatment time varies. Minor relapse may be corrected in a few months, while more involved cases take longer. Dr. Kishor Gunnam advises that a realistic timeline should come from a consultation, not from how much the teeth appear to have moved. Second Chances That Stuck - Patients Who Almost Gave Up Dr. Kishor Gunnam's patients include people who had almost given up. One patient, Aswitha Ashu, shared that she had been treated by three orthodontists with braces and aligners, and each time her teeth had moved back within a year. After completing Invisalign treatment with Dr. Kishor Gunnam, she reports her teeth have stayed in place for three years and her smile looks natural.

Another patient, Yallarao Chenna, described an earlier aligner experience elsewhere that fell short of its promise. He realised the problem was not Invisalign but the expertise behind it, and credits Dr. Kishor Gunnam's customised plan and ongoing support for the result he finally achieved. The Retainer Rule: Making Sure the Smile Stays Because relapse is largely a retention problem, Dr. Kishor Gunnam places as much emphasis on what happens after treatment as during it. Kigo Dental advises every patient: - Wear retainers exactly as directed; retention may be needed long term. - Keep follow-up appointments so small changes can be caught early. - Brush twice daily and floss regularly.

- Never force an old retainer that feels tight, painful or no longer fits; see the dentist instead. - Act early if gaps, crowding or bite changes appear. "The aligners correct the teeth. The retainer protects that correction. Patients who understand this from the first day are the ones who keep their smile for life." - Dr. Kishor Gunnam About Dr. Kishor Gunnam Dr. Kishor Gunnam (BDS, MDS Orthodontics) leads orthodontic care at Kigo Dental, Jubilee Hills, and is the Founder and Lead Orthodontist of Invisalign Smile Centre, Hyderabad. With more than 10 years of experience and over thousands of successfully treated cases at a reported 98.6% success rate, he specialises in invisible aligners, Digital Smile Design, complex malocclusions and the correction of unsatisfactory past orthodontic treatment.

He is certified by the Indian Orthodontic Society and serves as a Digital Smile Design mentor. His philosophy centres on creating smiles that complement the patient's natural face rather than producing an artificial look. This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)