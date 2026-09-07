NewsVoir Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 7: Students preparing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) now have an additional reason to aim high. The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, one of India's well-established management institutions, has announced merit-based scholarships for eligible candidates seeking admission to its two-year full-time PGDM programmes for the 2027-29 batch. Under its scholarship and financial-aid scheme, eligible students with strong CAT performance can receive scholarships of up to Rs 2 lakh, helping deserving candidates reduce the financial burden of pursuing a quality management education. The initiative reflects IPE's commitment to recognizing academic merit and ensuring that talented students have greater access to professional management education.

For students in the General category, CAT scores of 80 percentile and above can qualify for a scholarship of Rs 2 lakh. Additional scholarships are available for candidates across other CAT percentile ranges and categories, subject to the Institute's eligibility criteria and applicable terms. Special scholarship provisions are available for eligible candidates from OBC, SC/ST/Minority categories and designated regions like Northeastern States, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. There is no limit on number of students who get scholarships. IPE offers more than Rs. 2 Crores of Scholarships each academic year. More information is available on IPE official website. The CAT is among India's most recognized management entrance examinations and is widely accepted by leading business schools like IIMs and IPE. Beyond serving as an entry route to management education, CAT tests a student's aptitude in areas such as quantitative ability, verbal ability, logical reasoning and data interpretation. The preparation process itself helps students develop analytical thinking, problem-solving ability, decision-making skills and time management -competencies that are increasingly important in today's competitive business environment.

Prof. S. Sreenivasa Murthy, Director, Institute of Public Enterprise, said that students should view their CAT performance not merely as an examination result but as an opportunity to make informed choices about their future. "A good CAT score reflects a student's aptitude, discipline and commitment. The next important step is to choose an institution that can transform this potential into managerial competence, professional confidence and leadership capability. At IPE, we focus on providing a rigorous and industry-relevant management education supported by our institutional legacy, experienced faculty and strong engagement with industry and the public sector." He added that financial constraints should not prevent talented students from pursuing their management aspirations. "Through our scholarship initiative, we seek to encourage meritorious students to pursue quality management education. We invite CAT aspirants to explore the opportunities available at IPE and to consider how their academic performance can translate into both financial support and a strong foundation for their professional careers."

Prof. Murthy suggested that, "With the CAT 2026 application window closing on September 15, 2026, students aspiring to pursue management education are encouraged to apply for CAT 2026 and take the examination scheduled for November 29, 2026. A strong CAT score can not only expand their choice of management institutions but can also help eligible candidates access merit-based scholarships at IPE". Established in 1964, IPE has built a strong legacy in management education, research, consultancy and executive development. The Institute offers Six AICTE approved, NBA & SAQS Accredited full-time PGDM (General / Core), PGDM (Marketing Management), PGDM (Banking & Financial Services), PGDM (International Business), PGDM (HRM) and PGDM (Business Analytics). IPE PGDM programs are recognized as equivalent to MBA by Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Government of India.

With a blend of academic learning, industry interface, research orientation and professional development, IPE offers students an environment designed to prepare them for managerial and leadership roles across sectors. Students with valid CAT scores are encouraged to explore the scholarship opportunities and apply for admission to the PGDM programmes at IPE Hyderabad. For complete details about Scholarship and Financial Aid Details, please visit www.ipeindia.org/tuition-financial-aid Apply for IPE PGDM Admissions: www.ipeindia.org Admissions Toll Free Number: 1800-120-4473 Email: admissions@ipeindia.org Institute of Public Enterprise Institute of Public Enterprise, Survey No. 1266, Shamirpet (V & M), Medchal-Malkajgiri District, Hyderabad - 500101, Telangana, India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)