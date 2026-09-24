VMPL New Delhi [India], September 24: Apple's latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have arrived in India with a significant jump in pricing, making the newest iPhone upgrade a considerably bigger investment for consumers. With the iPhone 18 Pro starting at ₹1,64,900 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max starting at ₹1,79,900, the price conversation has become impossible to ignore. But for consumers sitting on a drawer full of old phones, tablets, smartwatches and forgotten electronics, Aptronix has a different proposition: your next iPhone does not necessarily have to cost you the full price on the box. Through its Limitless Aptronix Exchange, customers can bring multiple old electronic devices and combine their value towards the purchase of a new Apple product. The programme accepts devices across brands and categories, including eligible non-working electronics, giving consumers a way to unlock value from technology they may no longer use.

Customers can bring up to 10 devices in a single visit, including up to five dead devices, subject to programme eligibility and in-store assessment. Working smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and other eligible electronics can receive a trade-in value, while qualifying dead devices can also receive a ₹200 gift voucher per device, with the devices subsequently channelled towards responsible recycling. (Aptronix) The proposition becomes particularly relevant with the latest iPhone launch. Instead of looking at the iPhone 18 Pro's ₹1.64 lakh starting price as the entire cost of upgrading, consumers can look at the cumulative value sitting unused at home. "The way consumers upgrade has changed. People no longer have just one old phone sitting in a drawer. They have phones, tablets, watches, earbuds, chargers and devices that have accumulated over the years. With Limitless Exchange, we wanted to turn that unused technology into meaningful value towards their next Apple upgrade," said Meghna Singh, CEO of Aptronix

The programme is designed to go beyond the conventional one-device-for-one-device trade-in model. A customer could, for example, bring an old smartphone alongside other eligible electronics and have the combined value assessed towards a single Apple purchase. Aptronix's programme is powered end-to-end by Servify, with recycling supported by Karo Sambhav and tree-plantation initiatives through the Aadi Wasi Foundation. (Aptronix) The smarter way to absorb the iPhone 18 price hike The timing of the programme is particularly relevant as Indian consumers confront one of Apple's sharpest recent price increases. Industry reports indicate that the latest iPhone launch has pushed prices significantly higher, with the company also raising prices of several existing iPhone models in India. (Reuters)

Aptronix's proposition is simple: don't just pay more. Exchange smarter. In addition to device exchange, eligible customers can also explore applicable exchange bonuses, bank offers and EMI options, depending on the product, payment method and prevailing store offer. Aptronix already facilitates trade-ins across smartphones, iPhones, laptops, MacBooks, tablets, iPads and smartwatches from multiple brands. (Aptronix) The result is an upgrade journey that puts the value of a consumer's existing technology back into the equation. The iPhone may be getting more expensive. Your old technology just became more valuable. The Limitless Aptronix Exchange is available across Aptronix stores and service centres, subject to device eligibility, inspection and applicable terms and conditions. Customers can visit their nearest Aptronix store to have their devices evaluated and understand the value available towards their next Apple upgrade. (Aptronix)

About Aptronix Aptronix is an Apple Premium Partner and a leading destination for Apple products and experiences in India. With its focus on premium retail, expert assistance and customer-first technology solutions, Aptronix offers consumers a comprehensive ecosystem for discovering, purchasing, upgrading and servicing Apple products. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)