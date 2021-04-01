IPL 2021, OctaFX has become an Official Trading Partner of Delhi Capitals

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): The internationally acclaimed broker OctaFX and JSW-GMR Co-owned Delhi Capitals announced a one-year partnership. In the upcoming IPL season, OctaFX joins Delhi Capitals as the team's Official Trading Partner, making this the first trading partner status in IPL history. The deal, which includes an exclusive digital content partnership with the brand, is a first-of-its-kind for Delhi Capitals.

The Delhi Capitals are playing in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) and recently managed to capture second place in their 2020 season last year. Its 2020 performance marks the most successful season in the team's history.

The OctaFX official representative Anna Raes commented on this sponsorship by saying "Sponsorship of Delhi Capitals is an exciting opportunity for the OctaFX team. We strive to support young and diligent players on their way to fulfil their ambitions and realise their full potential. OctaFX and Delhi Capitals share the same views. When it comes to ambitions, online investing and sports are very much alike.

Delhi Capitals is an up-and-coming team aspiring for success, just like OctaFX aspires to be an ambitious leader in investing by putting their best efforts to create a valuable experience for traders. We also appreciate this opportunity to become a part of a modern, engaging, and exciting Indian Cricket environment and provide the best game experience to its fan base."

The Delhi Capitals team have a close relationship with their many fans as well as their partners. On this most recent long-term sponsorship Vinod Bisht, CEO of Delhi Capitals, said, "It gives me immense pride to announce this landmark partnership with OctaFX. This association reinforces the growing appetite and value for digital content in sponsorships, something which is at the heart of Delhi Capitals' forward-looking marketing strategy. OctaFX's pioneering zeal, consumer-first approach and values of transparency and reliability make them a perfect fit for our team. We are honoured and grateful to receive their support on our quest for the title."

(https://www.octafx.com/?utm_source=cision & utm_medium=pr & utm_campaign=mohit) OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 6.6 million trading accounts worldwide. OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance and more recently the 2021 'Best Forex Broker Asia' award and the 2020 'Most Transparent Broker' award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity.

