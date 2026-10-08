VMPL New Delhi [India], October 7: The new brand introduces Reset, a once-daily, blackberry-flavoured nutraceutical for adults, bringing together amino acids, botanical extracts, minerals and a probiotic culture. The launch is accompanied by 60-day results reported from an Indian population. IQ Health Enters the Nutraceutical Space IQ Health™ is entering the nutraceutical category with the launch of its first product, Reset®. Built around the idea of "Nutrition for Skin | Body | Mind," the brand is taking a nutrition-led approach to several connected aspects of everyday wellbeing. Reset is a daily nutraceutical for adults, formulated with ingredients associated with skin health, energy, recovery and rest. For IQ Health, it represents the starting point for a broader proposition centred on how nutrition can fit into the way people think about their health as a whole.

A Nutrition-Led Approach to Informed Wellness IQ Health approaches wellness with a simple belief: choosing a supplement should be an informed decision, not an act of blind trust. The brand was built around the idea that people deserve to understand what they are taking, why an ingredient is included, and what the available evidence tells them. This thinking comes from IQ Health's broader philosophy of Informed Wellness. Rather than adding to the noise of an increasingly crowded wellness category, the brand aims to make information clearer. It looks at the evidence, selects ingredients with purpose and develops formulas thoughtfully, while communicating what is known, what the evidence suggests and what people can realistically expect.

That philosophy is reflected in four principles at the heart of IQ Health: Evidence Before Claims, Trusted Ingredients, Thoughtful Formulas and Transparency Over Hype. The brand considers the research behind ingredients, the relevance and quality of what goes into each formulation, and the purpose of bringing individual components together. Reset is the first product through which this approach comes to life. Its formulation brings together multiple ingredients selected for specific nutritional roles, while the brand's communication focuses on explaining those ingredients and the thinking behind the formula rather than relying on broad or exaggerated claims. In this way, IQ Health's approach is not simply about introducing another supplement. It is about making supplementation easier to understand, giving consumers greater clarity around what they are choosing, and putting information before persuasion. As the brand puts it, "Less hype. More understanding."

Introducing Reset Reset is positioned "for healthy skin, body & mind" and is presented as a nutraceutical for adults. It comes as a blackberry-flavoured powder in individual sachets, with 30 sachets of 14 g each providing a 30-day supply. The total net weight is 420 g. The product is sweetened with steviol glycosides, a non-caloric sweetener, and is not recommended for children. It is manufactured by Vital Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd. and marketed by Svista India Pvt. Ltd. The format is deliberately simple. One sachet is mixed with approximately 150 ml of water and consumed once a day, after dinner and one to two hours before sleeping.

Inside the Formulation Reset brings together amino acids, botanical extracts, minerals, a probiotic culture and specialised compounds. Among the ingredients associated with skin health is Centella asiatica, also known as gotu kola. The brand's product information associates the botanical with skin elasticity and overall skin health. The formulation also contains hyaluronic acid, which the brand links to skin hydration and joint health, along with blueberry extract associated with antioxidant support and youthful-looking skin. For energy and recovery, the formulation includes L-citrulline, an amino acid associated in the product material with energy and stamina. Magnesium bisglycinate is another component, with the brand associating it with sleep, energy, and muscle and joint health.

Another ingredient highlighted by IQ Health is MitoPrime® L-ergothioneine, presented in the brand's materials as a specialised antioxidant ingredient. Its stated areas of association include cellular energy, oxidative-stress-related support, energy and stamina, and healthy ageing. The formulation also includes L-glycine, L-lysine, L-proline and L-tyrosine, along with taurine and L-carnitine. Other components include the probiotic culture Lactobacillus acidophilus, sodium selenite, glucosamine hydrochloride and soya lecithin. Rather than relying on a single active ingredient, Reset therefore brings several categories of ingredients into one daily serving, reflecting IQ Health's broader focus on targeted nutrition across skin, body and mind. What the 60-Day Results Report IQ Health is launching Reset alongside results it has shared from a 60-day study conducted on an Indian population.

According to the data provided by the brand, the 60-day results report a 38.9% improvement in skin firmness, a 19.2% improvement in skin hydration, and an 8.9% change in skin pigmentation. The brand has also shared participant-reported outcomes from the same period. According to the supplied material, 80% of participants noticed firmer, younger-looking skin, while 80% said their skin felt firmer and younger-looking. The material also reports that 100% reported better physical energy and recovery, while 90% reported improved rest, energy and quality. The two sets of findings represent different types of information. The first figures are presented by IQ Health as study results, while the second reflect how participants reported their own experiences. Those reported experiences are subjective, and individual results may vary.

A Simple Daily Routine Reset is designed to fit into an evening routine. The usage guidance supplied with the product recommends mixing one sachet with approximately 150 ml of water, drinking it after dinner and consuming it one to two hours before sleeping. Taken once a day, the single-sachet format keeps the routine straightforward. There is no measuring or multiple servings throughout the day, making the product easy to incorporate into an existing routine. The Beginning of IQ Health's Journey With Reset, IQ Health is establishing its first position in the nutraceutical category: a nutrition-led approach that brings skin, body and mind into the same conversation.

The product combines a broad ingredient profile with study results and participant-reported experiences supplied by the brand. More importantly, it gives IQ Health a starting point from which to introduce its central idea: "Nutrition for Skin | Body | Mind." For IQ Health, Reset marks the beginning of its presence in the nutraceutical space, with the brand's focus remaining on targeted nutrition and the relationship between what people consume and the way they look, feel and function. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)