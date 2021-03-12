IRCON CMD wins 'Industry Doyen' Award at 12th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr SK Chaudhary, Chief Managing Director - IRCON was recently conferred with the coveted 'Industry Doyen' Award at the 12th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2021 held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

He was awarded for his exemplary leadership in the infrastructure sector. Dr Chaudhary has been associated with IRCON for about 23 years in various capacities. His extensive knowledge including national and international experience in the field of infrastructure projects, including highways, railways, airports, bridges, etc. have led him to become one of the most sought- after infrastructure leaders of the country.

Under his leadership, IRCON also won four collective awards of Excellence- Achievement Award for Public Officer that was awarded to Shri Ajay Pal Singh, Chief Executive Officer, IRCON, Achievement Award for Best Professionally Managed Company (Category 1 - Turnover & gt; INR 1000 Crores), Achievement Award for Best Construction Projects and Award for Corona Warriors - Organization.

"We would like to thank the jury for honouring our contribution. This achievement is a testament to our extraordinary teamwork and collaboration for setting a benchmark in the construction, service and infrastructure. As a responsible organization, IRCON is committed to being recognized globally as an epitome of the best-in-class construction practices covering the entire gamut of services in the infrastructure sector," said Dr SK Chaudhary, CMD, IRCON.

IRCON has been recognized for its diligent efforts towards becoming a well-reputed international organization in the construction, service and infrastructure sector; making an equilibrium atmosphere between personal life and career work; CSR activities for sustainable development and providing the best COVID-19 solutions to its employees.

Earlier, Dr Chaudhary was conferred with the 'Eminent Engineer' Award in 2020 by the Institution of Engineers (India). He has also won other awards such as Exemplary Leader of the Year by World HRD Congress, ET Now Business Leader of the year Award 2020, Governance Now 7th PSU leadership Award 2020, ET Now, CEO with HR orientation Award 2019, Outstanding Global Leadership Award by Institute of Economic Studies 2019. He has also been recognized as distinguished alumni of the DCE-DTU Alumni Association of Delhi College of Engineering in the year 2017.

Dr Chaudhary graduated in Civil Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering in 1982 and obtained a Master's Degree in Management & System from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He then pursued PG Diploma in Alternate Dispute Resolution from the Indian Institute of Law. Dr Chaudhary has 35 years of experience and extensive knowledge of infrastructure projects such as Highways, railways, airports, flyovers and bridges. He has also worked for NBCC and HUDCO.

The Vishwakarma Awards are hosted by CIDC in March every year. The event aims to recognize and honour valuable contributions of the Indian construction fraternity that has significantly enriched the construction domain and has helped bring about a positive change in our construction practices. The 'CIDC Vishwakarma Awards' have become an epitome for motivating individuals and organizations to raise their performance in their specific domains leading to significant contribution towards the growth and development of the Indian construction Industry.

Applications are shortlisted based on their conformity to the guidelines issued by CIDC and information furnished by nominees for specific categories. The recipients are finalized based on the scrutiny of the applications by the jury, interviews and site visits.

Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) is the apex body that is dedicated to working relentlessly towards promoting best practices within the Indian construction industry. CIDC is completing its 25 years of successful performance & service to the Indian construction industry this year.

IRCON International Limited is a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule A Public Sector Enterprise and a leading turnkey Construction Company in the public sector known for quality, commitment and consistency in terms of performance. The core competence of IRCON is in Railways, Highways & Extra High Tension substation engineering and Construction.

The company has executed projects operated in the areas of Railway construction including ballastless track, electrification, tunnelling, signal & telecommunication as well as leasing of locos, construction of roads, highways, commercial, industrial & residential buildings and complexes, airport runway and hangars, metro and mass rapid transit system, etc.

IRCON has widespread operations in several states in India and other countries (Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria and Sri Lanka). The company has completed more than 128 projects in 25 countries across the globe and 390 projects in various states in India.

