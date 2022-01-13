IRIS Home Fragrance features in the Fragrance Music of the year

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI/GIPR): IRIS Home Fragrances, the spatial home fragrance brand has come together with Alive India in a music video that ties the sense of smell and music together.
The song shows the similarities between music and perfume, as both mediums are invisible and are connected with the movement of air. The matching of scents with music is both one of the most natural (or intuitive) of crossmodal correspondences and, at the same time, one of the least frequently explored combinations of senses in an entertainment and multisensory experiential design context.
The music video is available in four different languages like Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Bengali.
The video can be watched in:
Hindi : (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10RKrZyQO8M & feature=youtu.be)
Kannada: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sQALpuNByA)
Tamil: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rclvvs3wjCo)
Bengali:(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSXPDM9bZsI & feature=youtu.be)
IRIS Home Fragrance is the official fragrance partner for the music video and the IRIS Aroma Boutique is the shoot location in the music video. The video is the first-ever song made on the theme of fragrance in India. The song in the video celebrates the Fragrances & Moments that stay in our hearts forever.
IRIS believes in the power of fragrance to refresh the body and mind and this belief is manifested in all their products, which is why they employ the art of Aromachology. The fragrance of the beautifully designed IRIS products has a revitalizing effect on ambiance and enhances the aesthetics of interiors as well.
The IRIS dream is to provide sensory delight through fragrance and form. They have created awareness and made consumers in the metro and mini-metros understand the importance of home fragrances in their lives.
