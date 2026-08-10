VMPL Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: IRIS RegTech Solutions Ltd., BSE (Scrip code: 540735) and NSE (Symbol: IRIS), a global RegTech company specializing in regulatory reporting and digital disclosure solutions, announced today its financial results for the first Quarter period ended 30th June 2026 (Q1FY27). The company reported a total revenue of INR 35.2 Cr, a 33% YoY growth, of which operating revenues contributed to a robust 30% YoY growth. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), a key metric in the RegTech business, grew 7% during Q1FY27, and was up 11% as of July 31, 2026, compared with March 31, 2026, underscoring continued momentum in the enterprise SaaS business. The company posted an EBITDA of INR 0.8 Cr despite the first quarter traditionally being a softer quarter for the business.

Commenting on the Q1FY27 results, K. Balachandran, Co-Founder and CEO, IRIS RegTech Solutions Ltd., said: "Our focus remains on growing recurring revenue through accelerated investments in sales, marketing, and product innovation. We are seeing encouraging momentum in enterprise ARR, with our flagship SaaS platform, IRIS Carbon, adding several significant new customers in the disclosure management space. Our SupTech business continued to perform strongly, delivering 20% YoY growth this quarter while maintaining healthy operating margins. We also successfully extended a key contract in South Africa. With the launch of new modules across our SupTech and Banking RegTech platforms, we have strengthened our end-to-end reporting capabilities and expanded opportunities across both offerings. To accelerate growth and unlock value in these segments, we have strengthened our leadership team with the appointment of Mr. Shailesh Gupta. He brings over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology and RegTech, deep SupTech domain expertise, and a proven entrepreneurial track record."

Key Performance Highlights: - Revenue from SupTech witnessed a growth of 20% YoY in Q1FY27 and higher profitability, led by large-scale regulatory digital-reporting implementations across Africa and the Middle East. - RegTech was the fastest-growing segment, with revenue up 51% YoY, led by the continued expansion of the IRIS CARBON disclosure management platform. - Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 0.8 crore, against INR 1.4 crore in Q1FY26. The moderation reflects a deliberate step-up in sales and marketing investment, as the Company continues to expand its footprint in international markets. Deepta Rangarajan, Co-Founder and Director, IRIS RegTech Solutions Ltd., said: "IRIS Carbon continues to win marquee customers in a competitive market. We are pleased to share that ARR from our new disclosure management solution has now surpassed US$1 million, reflecting the strength of our value proposition with an industry-leading product and exceptional customer support. We are also encouraged by the emergence of strong strategic partnerships, including our collaboration with several Big4 accounting firms across Europe, which we believe will help accelerate our market expansion."

About IRIS RegTech Solutions Limited IRIS RegTech Solutions Limited is a Global RegTech company listed on the BSE (Scrip code: 540735) and the NSE (Symbol: IRIS). The IRIS SupTech suite is leveraged by 30+ regulators worldwide including business registries, central banks and stock exchanges/ securities commissions to simplify and streamline their supervisory operations. IRIS is also a leading provider of financial, ESG and regulatory reporting software to enterprises, banks and financial institutions across the world. For more information, please visit www.irisregtech.com For further information, please contact: IRIS RegTech Solutions Limited Santoshkumar Sharma Email: cs@irisbusiness.com Ernst & Young LLP Siddesh Chawan Email: Siddesh.chawan@in.ey.com Ernst & Young LLP

Asha Gupta Email: asha.gupta@in.ey.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)