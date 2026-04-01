PNN New Delhi [India], March 31: Bringing together the themes of fitness, public policy, and India's long-term development vision, IRS Narendra Kumar Yadav is set to launch his new book, Fitness & Bharat @2047, a thought-provoking work on the role of health in building a stronger nation. The book highlights why fitness must be seen not merely as a lifestyle choice, but as a vital pillar of India's future. Through this work, Narendra Kumar Yadav aims to spark a broader conversation about health, discipline, and citizens' roles in shaping a healthier, more resilient India. At its core, the book reflects on a powerful idea as India moves toward 2047 and marks 100 years of independence, true progress cannot be measured by infrastructure alone if the health of its people is ignored. It captures the paradox of a modern India building bullet trains and smart cities while lifestyle diseases continue to rise.

Far from being a routine fitness guide, Fitness & Bharat @2047 is positioned as a vision-led manifesto for a "Viksit Bharat", linking health with productivity, resilience, and national strength. Drawing from his experience as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and Fit India Ambassador, Yadav brings attention to the economic cost of illness and the urgent need to make preventive fitness a public priority. Speaking about the book, Narendra Kumar Yadav said, "Fitness is not just about the body; it is about building character, focus, and the strength to serve society better. Through this book, I hope to inspire people to lead a more disciplined, healthier, and purposeful life."

As a Fit India Ambassador, Yadav has been actively promoting fitness awareness among youth and encouraging people to adopt healthy living as a long-term commitment rather than a temporary goal. The book is expected to appeal to young readers, working professionals, aspirants, and those interested in the intersection of wellness, public policy, and national development. Further details regarding the official launch are expected to be announced soon. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)