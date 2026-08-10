PNN New Delhi [India], August 10: The third international convention of Ishkama Global Change (IGC) was held in New Delhi, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to recognise stories of service, resilience and social change. Acid attack survivors were among those honoured at the convention for their courage, determination and contribution to society. The convention highlighted individuals who have overcome challenging circumstances and continued to make a positive difference in their communities. Speaking about the journey of IGC, Founder and CEO Prof. Amb. (Dr.) Abhnash K. Bains said the organisation evolved from an informal post-COVID WhatsApp group into an international service-based network. "We started from an informal post-COVID WhatsApp group, which gradually developed into an international service-based network. What began with people seeking assistance with property, business, employment and other practical matters expanded through personal and professional networks across countries. Our initiative provides assistance free of charge, with recipients encouraged to give back to their own communities," said Prof. Amb. (Dr.) Abhnash K. Bains.

Recalling the inspiration behind the initiative, Prof. Bains spoke about her father, popularly known as "Masterji", who became a community support figure for Indian families arriving in the United Kingdom during the 1950s. People from different villages would approach him for assistance with forms, employment and other practical requirements, irrespective of their educational backgrounds. According to Prof. Bains, this family tradition of helping others eventually became the foundation for the wider community network developed through IGC. IGC works to support children and women by creating opportunities, protecting their rights and contributing towards improving their quality of life. Its areas of intervention include education, healthcare, nutrition, skills development, employment and financial assistance.

IGC also works towards supporting children affected by autism and cancer through dedicated initiatives. The organisation has been running its IGC for Autism project for the past five years and launched IGC for Cancer this year, under the leadership of Vice CEO Amb. Dr. Minakshi Koch. The initiatives focus on extending support to children and their families while creating greater awareness and encouraging community participation around these issues. "We work to provide access to education, healthcare, nutrition, skills training, employment and financial support, while also raising awareness about issues such as poverty, discrimination, child abuse and violence against women," said Dr. Minakshi Koch, Vice CEO, IGC.

Dr. Sanya Sharma said the convention provided an important platform to recognise individuals whose personal journeys reflect courage, resilience and a commitment to creating positive change in society. "Every story of resilience carries a message of hope and reminds us of the strength that exists within individuals and communities. By bringing such stories into the public domain, IGC is not only recognising their contributions but also encouraging others to come forward, support one another and become agents of positive social change," said Dr. Sanya Sharma. The convention also highlighted IGC's broader mission of documenting and showcasing the journeys of ordinary people, ambassadors, business leaders and others working towards positive social change.

According to the organisation, its magazine and digital platforms have been developed to provide greater visibility to such stories, particularly those that may otherwise remain unnoticed. The convention also provided participants with an opportunity to connect, exchange ideas and explore avenues for collaboration. The Delhi convention concluded with networking sessions, workshops, an awards ceremony and cultural activities. The felicitation of acid attack survivors was among the key moments of the event, recognising their strength and resilience and underscoring IGC's larger message of service, dignity and collective responsibility. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)