Ishqbaaaz Fame Surbhi Chandna flaunts Clovia's dazzling bralette collection

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Clovia, India's leading one-stop solution for stylish and affordable women's innerwear, loungewear, activewear, and personal care brand has set the floor on fire by collaborating with Star Plus's Ishqbaaaz fame actress Surbhi Chandna for their sexy and fashionable bralette collection. With her vibrant personality and chic aesthetics, the actress is seen making a statement in Clovia's swanky bralette range in her recent Instagram Reel.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the top-rated and most loved TV actresses. After her debut on the silver screen with a gusset role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she has been featured in popular TV soaps including Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Sanjivani, and Naagin. Apart from that, she also portrayed a small role in Vidhya Balan's Bobby Jasoos. Last year, she amazed her fans by debuting in a VYRL Originals' music video as well.

Through this collaboration with Surbhi for its trendy bralette range, Clovia aims to showcase the vibrant and sassy to be the new cool. The new collection gives liberty to Urban women to mix and match these beautiful, always-in-style bralettes with comfort and confidence. In the Instagram Reel, Surbhi showcases different ways to style Clovia bralettes, with the caption of flaunt-worthy bralettes by Clovia.

Suman Chowdhury, Co-founder and COO, Clovia says, "We believe in beauty with the characteristics of comfort, confidence, and style. Our new range of bralettes advances this vision and compliments routine outfits as well as party-fits, making them eccentric yet sophisticated. We are excited for our association with talented individuals like Surbhi that brings ying-yang to fashion with her tasteful styling sense and creative take on the mix and match with her powerful and debonair persona."

In the alluring Instagram Reel, Surbhi can be seen styling pastel green and hot pink bralettes with vivacious power suits that beautifully draw your attention to the eye-catchy Clovia bralettes. Grooving to trendy music, wearing a floral tiara, Surbhi looks fabulous and cheeky. Her aesthetic looks with bralettes are a perfect example of a modern twist on casual and corporate attires that today, women of this new age demands.

Clovia's latest bralette collection can be browsed at (https://www.clovia.com/active-wear/s/).

Clovia is India's premier direct-to-consumer lifestyle and personal care brand for the urban millennial woman. The company designs, manufactures and sells a host of products including premium lingerie, nightwear, loungewear, activewear, shapewear, swimwear. and personal care products. The brand was launched by industry veterans Pankaj Vermani, Neha Kant, and Suman Chowdhury in 2015. Clovia sells through multiple channels including its exclusive online store www.clovia.com, Android & iOS Apps, all major online marketplaces, a network of its exclusive retail stores across India, and also through most of the premium large formats in the country. Almost 60 per cent of Clovia's business comes through its owned channels, having served over 3Mn customers on the same. At Clovia highly skilled designers and product experts create exquisite, playful, and designer products, keeping up with the international trends. Sophisticated, sharp, and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun, and bold, Clovia continues to redefine the consumption story for the Indian woman. Clovia currently sells a product every 2.5 seconds. The company's proprietary technology stack ensures it has one of the most efficient supply chains in the country. Clovia is backed by a host of reputed Indian and international VC and PE firms.

