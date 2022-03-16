ISKCON organizes a grand display of the collection of divine paintings of Shrila Prabhupada to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary at Jehangir Art Gallery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Divine paintings of Shrila Prabhupada are displaced in Jehangir Art Gallery in his memory for 7 days starting from 15th March 2022 to 21st March 2022.

Also, there was a grand book launch "Illustrations and Illuminations" by Haridas Thakur Das at 4.30 pm today in presence of many esteemed guests and dignitaries to Commemorate the 125th Birth Anniversary of Shrila Prabhupada.

"Illustrations & Illuminations" is an artistic glorification of Shrila Prabhupada's teaching by Haridas Thakur Das, an artist and motivational speaker and a Monk in ISKCON temple and a disciple of His Holiness Radhanath Swami Maharaj. He also conducts Art seminars for youth and Art enthusiasts and teaches contemporary wisdom from Vedic texts to youth and working professionals.

He has collection of astounding artworks & has compiled thought-provoking articles that distill the mature wisdom of Srila Prabhupada's timeless teachings to help one in treading the path of spirituality and Bhakti which are displayed in Jehangir Art Gallery for the next 7 days in Mumbai and thereafter in all the major Metros in next few months

Haridas Thakur Das said, "This book is a compilation of all my Art work. I have made a small attempt to capture the personality behind the person of Srila Prabhupada on canvas with paints & words and have displayed my Art work along with my book "Illustrations and Illuminations" in Jehangir Art Gallery from 15th March to 21st March with the sole purpose to create awareness of Shrila Prabhupada's work, and his contribution to the world on the occasion of his 125th Birth anniversary this year."

His Holiness Radhanath Swami Maharaj, ISKCON Spiritual Guru said, "In this Exhibition there are Various illustrations depicting the Divine Meditations, Ecstasies, Emotions and Moods of Srila Prabhupada. His Divine Grace Srila Prabhupada has opened up the Windows to the Spiritual World, showing us the blissful life of Bhakti to Lord Krishna. These most beautiful paintings done by Haridas Thakur Das displayed in Jehangir Art Gallery is a token of gratitude by a devotee to Shrila Prabhupada and likewise millions of devotees across the globe are attempting to express their gratitude in their own way on this 125th Birth anniversary year of Shrila Prabhupada."

Swamiji added, "This exhibition is dedicated to World peace in these most dangerous situations by glorifying the pure devotee of Lord Krishna Shrila Prabhupada, the global messenger of peace."

Shri Abhay Charan Bhaktivedanta Swami Shrila Prabhupada was an Indian Gaudiya Vaishnav guru who founded ISKCON (the International Society for Krishna Consciousness) also known as the Hare Krishna movement in July 1966 in New York City at the age of 70 redefining the values of life.

Shrila Prabhupada was the first Hindu preacher to take advantage of the removal of national quotas by the 1965 Immigration Act of the United States to establish ISKCON. He was the cultural Ambassador of India to the world. He restored Vedic art & Culture not only in India but across the globe.

The Outstanding & Revolutionary Preacher of Vedic Wisdom for Modern times. Srila Prabhupada established ISKCON movement and traveled all over the world fourteen times. His purity, his faith in the teachings of Lord Krishna, his expertise in engaging everything in Krishna's service, his bold preaching is truly remarkable & unprecedented. The ISKCON movement provides an opportunity to anybody and everybody to come and practice bhakti and devotional service and engage themselves in serving Lord Krishna.

Shrila Prabhupada was followed by George Harrison, Beatles fame, Alfred Ford and many dignitaries, corporate tycoons, artists, actors and masses all across the globe. Our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi acknowledged the contribution of Shrila Prabhupada on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary by issuing a 125th Year Silver Coin for spreading Indian culture & Ethos worldwide this year, Shrila Prabhupada was an Inspiration for Free Midday Meals project where billion plates & more served each day all across India.

Establishing Gurukulas for Child & Women Empowerment, Temples/Farms/Cafes in 160 countries and taking Yoga to many countries in across the globe

Shrila Prabhupada strongly advocates that Krishna is within you and when you are sincerely searching Krishna by devotion, He reveals Himself to you. A person who does not actually utilize his human intelligence to get out of the clutches of Maya, the cycle of birth & death, is accepted as miserly.

Srila Prabhupada delivered us invaluable & timeless nugget of wisdom that are a panacea for this pandemic & have the potential to fill our every-hungry heart with ever-increasing happiness.

