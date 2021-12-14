ISS CAMPUS KI STORY HAI KUCH ALAG WALI - MX Player launches the teaser of Campus Diaries

You would like to read
- Tripathi Products to eye a Pan India level expansion soon
- Sudarshan Venu, JMD, TVS Motor Company leads Series C Funding for Ultraviolette Automotive
- Cycle Pure creates 'The Bhagavad Gita in 3 Minutes' for Millennials and Gen Z
- Netflix starrer Aranyak features Sartaaj Kakkar alongside Raveena Tandon
- Nuclear Days India 2021: Strengthening Indo-French Nuclear Synergies
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI/Mediawire): College typically spells sassing professors, organising fests, chilling at the canteen and the thrill of bunking class.
But there's more than just fun and games in MX Original Series - Campus Diaries because ISS CAMPUS KI STORY HAI KUCH ALAG WALI.
Embark on a journey of 5 friends studying in a university and learning how to navigate the conflicts of campus life, the bittersweet highs and lows of college relationships and the various misadventures that they go on together, which ultimately plays a large part in shaping their lives.
Watch the teaser of this coming-of-age youth drama, created by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav, here - (https://bit.ly/CampusDiaries_Teaser)
Trailer out on 17th December, stay tuned!
Download the App Now
Web: (https://www.mxplayer.in)
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor