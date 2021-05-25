It is time to make carbon black Circular; Birla Carbon introduces 'CONTINUA'

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Marietta [Georgia], May 25(ANI/PRNewswire): (http://www.birlacarbon.com) Birla Carbon, a global carbon black leader, today introduced a first-of-its-kind Sustainable Carbonaceous Material with the launch of CONTINUA.
This represents a ground-breaking step forward in the availability and know-how of sustainable solutions in the carbon black industry.
'Sustainability at Scale' is one of the key differentiators of Continua supported by technical expertise and backed by the trust and credibility of Birla Carbon. Continua products, by their circular nature, will enable large and quantifiable carbon footprint reductions, paving the way for greener, cleaner, and more sustainable industry value chains. Over the next five years, 73,000 tonnes of Continua will be available annually for use in a wide range of applications including tires, mechanical rubber goods, plastics, and many more.
A Life Cycle Assessment conducted according to ISO 14040 and ISO 14044, demonstrates that, at full capacity, 228,000 tonnes of direct and indirect CO2 emissions will be eliminated on an annual basis when compared to the conventional carbon black process.
Speaking at the announcement, Dr Santrupt B. Misra, Chief Executive Officer, Birla Carbon, said, "As leaders in our industry, it is our responsibility to make a difference through our focus on sustainability and innovation. We are now ready to share sustainable solutions with the world. With the launch of 'Continua', we hope to deliver consistent, Sustainable Carbonaceous Materials to our customers to take their circularity aspirations closer to reality." He further added, "Birla Carbon's purpose is to 'Share the Strength', and with 'Continua', we have taken our purpose a step further and higher. We look forward to engaging our customers in making sustainability and circularity a reality through 'Continua-ous innovation'."
Commenting on the announcement, John Loudermilk, Chief Operating Officer, said, "Continua embodies our untiring determination to innovate towards sustainable business solutions. The infinity symbol spells out the brand name Continua, representing our relentless spirit of continuously working towards true sustainability and circularity in the value chains we serve. The unfinished infinity loop is an invitation to come together and explore the potential of Continua products to create more circularity throughout our common value chains."
The Continua product offering comprises not only the quality, consistency and sustainable attributes of the carbonaceous materials but is accompanied by technical expertise, a robust supply chain, and Birla Carbon's industry leadership.
